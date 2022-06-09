Trio re-create ancestors’ trek on Mormon Trail

Another day, another trail recalled.

Granted, Idahoans Joe and Marcyne Blythe were riding the Mormon Trail west through Lincoln County Thursday with much less fanfare than Pony Express reenactors had across the Platte River a day before.

The idea was quite similar, though.

“We’re following in our ancestors’ footsteps,” Joe Blythe said after turning his hand-built wagon briefly off the north shoulder of U.S. Highway 30 between Brady and Maxwell.

The Blythes, who live near Boise, and longtime friend Bret Durrant of Genola, Utah, are traveling the length of the 1,300-mile Mormon Trail in honor of the migrant route’s 175th anniversary.

They stopped Thursday night near Lee Bird Field in North Platte and hope to reach Utah’s Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24.

That day, a Utah holiday, marks the 1847 arrival of Mormon leader Brigham Young with 146 followers and Young’s decision to make it the new home of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

“That’s what we’re shooting for,” Joe Blythe said. “Hopefully it happens. We’ve got a long way to go.”

Young succeeded church founder Joseph Smith, who had moved with his family and early disciples from New York state to Ohio, Missouri and finally Nauvoo, Illinois. Smith was assassinated there in 1845.

The Mormon Trail parallels the Oregon-California Trail through Nebraska and most of Wyoming. To avoid trouble with Missouri emigrants on the latter trail, Young kept his bands north of the Platte and North Platte rivers instead of south.

Thirteen years later, the short-lived Pony Express first galloped through Nebraska on the Oregon Trail side of the Platte. Members of the National Pony Express Association rode west through Lincoln County Wednesday on the group’s annual “reride” between St. Joseph, Missouri, and Sacramento, California.

The Blythes resumed their two-week 2022 trail journey Thursday morning about five miles east of Brady, with Durrant riding ahead on a horse and Dee Henrie of Provo, Utah, driving a support trailer behind.

Joe Blythe, 55, and Marcyne, 56, said they started their 175th anniversary observance last September by riding the 315 miles from Nauvoo to the former city of Florence on Omaha’s northeast side.

That’s where Young in late 1846 set up “Winter Quarters” for his migration’s 16,000-member vanguard.

Some 700 died in the harsh winter that followed, with about half of them buried in the Mormon Pioneer Cemetery near Florence’s Mormon Trail Center and modern Latter-day Saints temple.

The Blythes and Durrant, 54, who said they have ancestors buried in that cemetery and all along the Mormon Trail, returned to Florence and set out for Utah May 23.

Durrant and Joe Blythe worked together for about 30 years with Adams & Smith Inc., an engineering firm based in Lindon, Utah. Durrant still does, but the Blythes now raise bison near Boise.

Joe Blythe said he built the couple’s yellow-wheeled wagon, which bears an American flag, a wooden barrel and a wooden etched “Mormon Trail 1847” sign.

What you won’t see on their low-key 175th anniversary journey are examples of the handcarts with which many LDS pioneers pulled their possessions to Utah.

“All my family did wagons,” Joe Blythe said, with Durrant chiming in that his forebears used both wagons and handcarts.

They’ve been making 22 to 25 miles a day thus far on this spring’s 1,050-mile trek to trail’s end, they added.

Their path will take them northwest from Ogallala, up the North Platte valley to Scottsbluff-Gering and through south central Wyoming to Utah’s Wasatch Range.

Present-day motorists can generally follow the Oregon, California and Mormon trails and the Pony Express with the help of “Auto Route” road signs and guidebooks by the U.S. National Park Service.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.