Triple Bee Flea Market to host holiday craft and vendor show in Canteen District

The Triple Bee Flea Market kicks off a two-weekend event on Saturday morning in the Canteen District.

The new business will host a holiday craft and vendor show in Venue 304, located at the corner of Fifth Street and Bailey Avenue in downtown North Platte. The show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and also on Dec. 3 and 4.

There will be roughly 30 vendors both weekends comprised of crafters, baked goods, direct sales and food and drink businesses.

Santa Claus will also be on site both Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Triple Bee Flea Market formed in June and is a collaboration among Lena Cardenas, Roberta Fletcher and Hope Rumery.

The group plans to host a spring show on March 18 and 19 at the Ramada by Wyndham North Platte and Sandhills Convention Center.

Triple Bee is also planning for an official grand opening on May 6 in the Francis Square parking lot in North Platte.

The plan is to have an on-site flea market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays from May through October.