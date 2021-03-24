 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Troopers locate missing Maine girl near Brady, arrest California man
0 comments

Troopers locate missing Maine girl near Brady, arrest California man

  • 0
NSP

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol troopers have arrested a California man after locating a missing Maine juvenile at a rest area near Brady.

A missing-person alert had been issued for the 15-year-old girl in Maine, according to a patrol press release.

On Tuesday the patrol received information from the Lewiston (Maine) Police Department that a missing juvenile might be traveling with another person through Nebraska. Troopers located the suspect vehicle, a Ford Mustang, at the Brady rest area, near mile marker 194 on Interstate 80.

The missing juvenile and a man were located at the rest area. The man, a 23-year-old from Vacaville, California, was arrested on suspicion of child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

The juvenile is in the process of being returned to Maine, according to the patro. The investigation continues.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk: you can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Women of Achievement finalists named
Local

Women of Achievement finalists named

Because of the number of nominations, this year finalists were chosen for each of the seven categories. From that group, the winners will be announced at a luncheon Tuesday, April 13.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News