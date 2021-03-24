Troopers locate missing Maine girl near Brady, arrest California man

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol troopers have arrested a California man after locating a missing Maine juvenile at a rest area near Brady.

A missing-person alert had been issued for the 15-year-old girl in Maine, according to a patrol press release.

On Tuesday the patrol received information from the Lewiston (Maine) Police Department that a missing juvenile might be traveling with another person through Nebraska. Troopers located the suspect vehicle, a Ford Mustang, at the Brady rest area, near mile marker 194 on Interstate 80.

The missing juvenile and a man were located at the rest area. The man, a 23-year-old from Vacaville, California, was arrested on suspicion of child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

The juvenile is in the process of being returned to Maine, according to the patro. The investigation continues.