Truck hauling Amazon lockers catches fire east of Overton on I-80

OVERTON — A VIP Transport semitrailer truck hauling Amazon lockers caught fire east of Overton on Interstate 80 on Tuesday afternoon.

At 1:29 p.m. the Overton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the eastbound lane of I-80 near mile marker 252. On scene the semi had been detached from the trailer, but the fire had spread from the rear axle area into the trailer itself.

Eastbound traffic was down to one lane while the fire was fought. Overton firefighters brought two grass rings, a tanker and two other engines.

The firefighters had to remove some of the trailer’s cargo, Amazon lockers, to better reach the source of the fire. An Overton firefighter said several lockers were scorched, but they appeared to be empty.

The fire was thought to have originated in the rear brakes, according to Overton firefighters. The cause also could have been electrical, but they found this possibility less likely.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol assisted.