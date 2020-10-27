Tuesday morning temperatures break all-time Oct. 27 record

Last weekend’s snow didn’t set any records in North Platte, but the cold that followed it certainly did.

Tuesday morning’s low temperature fell to 7 degrees above zero at the National Weather Service office at the North Platte Regional Airport.

That easily broke the all-time Oct. 27 record of 11 above from 1925, according to records dating to 1874 at the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

It also made Tuesday the second-straight day that overnight lows rewrote North Platte’s weather record books.

Monday’s low of 13 was 1 degree under the previous Oct. 26 record of 14, which dated to 1887.

All-time daily record lows were set or tied at three other west central Nebraska locations, two of which recorded rare October subzero readings Tuesday.

» Valentine’s Monday low of 2 above zero beat the 9-above reading recorded on Oct. 26, 1936. Tuesday’s low of 4 below wiped out the Cherry County seat’s Oct. 27 record of 1 above, set in 1925.