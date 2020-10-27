Tuesday morning temperatures break all-time Oct. 27 record

Last weekend’s snow didn’t set any records in North Platte, but the cold that followed it certainly did.
Tuesday morning’s low temperature fell to 7 degrees above zero at the National Weather Service office at the North Platte Regional Airport.
That easily broke the all-time Oct. 27 record of 11 above from 1925, according to records dating to 1874 at the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
It also made Tuesday the second-straight day that overnight lows rewrote North Platte’s weather record books.
Monday’s low of 13 was 1 degree under the previous Oct. 26 record of 14, which dated to 1887.
All-time daily record lows were set or tied at three other west central Nebraska locations, two of which recorded rare October subzero readings Tuesday.
» Valentine’s Monday low of 2 above zero beat the 9-above reading recorded on Oct. 26, 1936. Tuesday’s low of 4 below wiped out the Cherry County seat’s Oct. 27 record of 1 above, set in 1925.
» Ogallala’s overnight low Tuesday fell to 3 below, erasing the date’s previous record of 7 above in 1997. Monday’s low at the Keith County seat tied its Oct. 26 record low of 6 above, also dating to 1997.
» Imperial’s reading of 1 above Tuesday morning beat the Chase County seat’s 1997 record of 6 above for Oct. 27.
The region’s cold snap will gradually give way to more typical mid-autumn weather the rest of the week, according to the weather service.
Although overnight lows will remain below freezing, North Platte’s highs should reach the upper 40s both Wednesday and Thursday.
Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 50s Friday through Sunday, followed by a pre-Election Day high of 65 Monday.
