Tweaks to residential zoning regulations could head to North Platte City Council in February

An R-4 area around U.S. Highway 83 and North River Road/Hall School Road would be redesignated “suburban residential,” except for a mobile home park there, she said.

“Mobile home residential” zoning, however, wouldn’t be applied to people who have one mobile home atop a single-family lot and own them both.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The zoning changes wouldn’t force such people out of their mobile homes, Clark said.

But if the council approves them, she added, mobile homes on single lots would become nonconforming uses. That means council members would have to consent should the owner want to replace the mobile home.

Mobile homes sitting on single lots can be found in various parts of North Platte but especially north of the Union Pacific tracks.

The proposed residential zoning changes “are fairly mild, I guess, compared to what could happen,” Clark said. “But we are going to create a lot of nonconforming uses.”

The planning panel will start reviewing other types of city zoning — commercial, industrial, agricultural and the like — after work on the residential package is finished, she said.