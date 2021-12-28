Tweaks to residential zoning regulations could head to North Platte City Council in February

New zoning districts for mobile home parks and low-density residential areas likely will be proposed to the North Platte City Council as early as February.
Planning Commission members Tuesday discussed some final tweaks to residential zoning updates they hope to advance to the council as early as their Jan. 25 meeting.
Their main feature would reduce the number of types of residential zoning districts from four to three and add new RL “suburban residential” and RM “mobile home residential” districts.
The current R-1, R-2 and R-3 districts would remain, but R-4 — the only one now allowing mobile homes — would disappear as the two new ones are added, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said.
The package of revised zoning regulations also would cover residential vehicle parks, “accessory dwelling” units and nonconforming uses within residential districts.
All three remaining types of residential districts would continue to allow single-family homes. R-2 and R-3 also allow duplexes, and R-3 allows apartment complexes along with the first two types.
Clark said most areas of North Platte currently zoned R-4 would be changed to R-3, but mobile home parks inside the city or within its two-mile zoning jurisdiction would gain the new RM designation.
An R-4 area around U.S. Highway 83 and North River Road/Hall School Road would be redesignated “suburban residential,” except for a mobile home park there, she said.
“Mobile home residential” zoning, however, wouldn’t be applied to people who have one mobile home atop a single-family lot and own them both.
The zoning changes wouldn’t force such people out of their mobile homes, Clark said.
But if the council approves them, she added, mobile homes on single lots would become nonconforming uses. That means council members would have to consent should the owner want to replace the mobile home.
Mobile homes sitting on single lots can be found in various parts of North Platte but especially north of the Union Pacific tracks.
The proposed residential zoning changes “are fairly mild, I guess, compared to what could happen,” Clark said. “But we are going to create a lot of nonconforming uses.”
The planning panel will start reviewing other types of city zoning — commercial, industrial, agricultural and the like — after work on the residential package is finished, she said.
If the Planning Commission should advance the residential zoning package Jan. 25, the council would consider it in February and March, Clark said. Public hearings would be held at both groups’ meetings.
She said she hopes to arrange a joint meeting of the council and Planning Commission in January to describe the proposed changes and answer council members’ questions.
In other business, the planning panel voted 7-0 to recommend approval of a proposed replat slightly increasing the size of a lot next to the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church property.
Douglas and Trina Malsbury, who own the lot at 1221 East E St., want to add enough extra room to build an accessory structure on their lot. The church is a cosponsor of the replat.
Council members will consider the replat Jan. 18, Clark said.