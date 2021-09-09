 Skip to main content
Twin Platte Natural Resources District board approves 2021-22 budget
Twin Platte Natural Resources District board approves 2021-22 budget

Twin Platte Natural Resources District board members approved the four-county district’s 2021-22 budget after a public hearing Thursday afternoon in North Platte.

The $19.91 million budget kept the NRD’s property tax request unchanged for the fourth straight year, totaling just under $1.5 million.

The district’s property tax rate will be 2.18 cents per $100 of taxable value, Twin Platte’s lowest since 2005-06.

The NRD covers all of Keith and Arthur counties and parts of Lincoln and McPherson counties.

