Twin Platte Natural Resources District board approves 2021-22 budget

Twin Platte Natural Resources District board members approved the four-county district’s 2021-22 budget after a public hearing Thursday afternoon in North Platte.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The $19.91 million budget kept the NRD’s property tax request unchanged for the fourth straight year, totaling just under $1.5 million.
The district’s property tax rate will be 2.18 cents per $100 of taxable value, Twin Platte’s lowest since 2005-06.
The NRD covers all of Keith and Arthur counties and parts of Lincoln and McPherson counties.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.