Twin Platte Natural Resources District receives $31,000 for water data program

The Twin Platte Natural Resources District has received a $31,000 grant from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for the water validation component of the NRD’s water data program.

The Twin Platte NRD is in the first full year of its water data program, which was designed in response to the NRD’s Integrated Management Plan, according to a press release.

Nebraska law designated the Upper Platte River basin overappropriated and required the basin’s NRDs and the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources to jointly approve IMPs to return the Upper Platte River basin to a fully appropriated condition. To do so, TPNRD has worked with agencies including power companies, Paige Wireless, Olsson, Sitka and GiSC to create an online dashboard for growers to track their groundwater use. This program is voluntary and currently 47% of irrigated acres are signed up.

Twin Platte NRD is using flow meters to validate the data collected for the water data program. The water validation component of this program initially used 30 flow meters placed around the district. The Bureau of Reclamation grant will pay for an additional 30 flow meters.