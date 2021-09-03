 Skip to main content
Twin Platte Natural Resources District to receive grant to improve water efficiency
Twin Platte Natural Resources District to receive grant to improve water efficiency

The Bureau of Reclamation has awarded $106,350 to two communities in west central Nebraska for water management improvements.

Twin Platte Natural Resources District in North Platte will receive $31,350 and Hooper Irrigation District in Lewellen will receive $75,000 for projects to help them improve their water efficiency, according to a press release.

The grant is part of a $5.5 million investment in WaterSMART Small Scale Water Efficiency Grants for 82 projects throughout the West. These grants will help local communities improve water efficiency by installing flow measurement, automating a water delivery system or lining a canal section to reduce seepage.

“Through a relatively small investment, Reclamation can support western communities with grant funding to improve water conservation and reliability,” said Chief Engineer David Raff. “These small, community-driven projects help improve water resiliency in these communities as they seek to meet future water needs.”

The Hooper Irrigation District will convert 1.5 miles of open, earthen irrigation canal to buried polyvinyl chloride pipe. The project will reduce required canal maintenance, reduce water losses through seepage and evaporation, and improve the reliability of water deliveries. It will also allow the district to deliver pressurized water to farmers to improve irrigation efficiency. The total project cost is $206,166.

The Twin Platte Natural Resources District will install 30 flow meters on irrigation wells across the district. The flow meters would allow for data validation on 30 of the district’s 3,100 irrigation wells and enable collection of real-time water use data via a new radio frequency data transmission technology network established by the state of Nebraska. The total project cost is $62,700.

To see all the projects selected or learn more about the program, visit https://www.usbr.gov/watersmart/swep.

