Twin Platte NRD approves 2022-23 budget

Twin Platte Natural Resources District board members Thursday approved their $20.15 million 2022-23 budget after a public hearing at their North Platte headquarters in First Interstate Bank.

The four-county NRD’s budget raises proposed spending by 1.2% but leaves the district’s property tax request unchanged at just under $1.5 million for the fifth straight year.

Twin Platte’s tax rate is expected to fall from 2.2 cents to 2.1 cents per $100 of taxable value when county boards finalize rates in October. It’s the district’s lowest tax rate since 2005-06.

