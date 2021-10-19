Two arrested after early Tuesday pursuit on U.S. Highway 30

Two individuals were arrested early Tuesday morning after a pursuit on westbound U.S. Highway 30 in which speeds reached more than 120 miles per hour, according to a Nebraska State Patrol media release.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old girl, was transported to Dawson County Jail on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstruction, criminal impersonation and a number of traffic violations.

The passenger, a 28-year-old Rockford, Illinois, resident, was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center on suspicion of obstruction, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and outstanding warrants from Illinois.

According to the media release:

About midnight, a trooper stopped a Toyota 4Runner for failing to stop at a sign after exiting Interstate 80 at mile marker 231. During the stop, the driver provided a false name. As another trooper arrived to provide assistance, the driver accelerated and headed north.

The Toyota then headed west on Highway 30 toward Cozad. The Cozad Police Department deployed stop sticks to slow the vehicle, which continued to head west.