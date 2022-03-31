Two buildings being demolished on Jeffers, Seventh streets

North Platte’s Hub Bar, open since World War II, has long been the last surviving business at the northwest corner of Seventh and Jeffers.

Soon, the bar’s 1917 home also will be the corner’s only surviving building.

The bar building’s crumbling immediate neighbors — one on its north, the other on its west — will both be gone by mid-April under an agreement between the city and Hub owner Bruce Weesner, who owns all three lots.

Both sites will become parking lots for the venerable tavern, which opened in May 1939 as the Kronquest Bar. It acquired its better-known name when it was sold in May 1943.

After a month’s preparation including asbestos removal, Hiatt Construction Inc. is knocking down the two-story brick structure that R.N. Lamb built in 1917 at 706 N. Jeffers St.

An excavator Thursday devoured the north wall that bore the faded painted sign for the Leypoldt & Pennington hay and feed store, which operated there from 1918 to about 1920.

Once done, Hiatt’s crew will demolish the white-and-brown-blotched 1925 building just west of the Hub on West Seventh Street.

Its builder, Francis H. Woodgate, finished it eight years after he erected the bar building at the corner with then-partner J.F. Abernathy.

The Hub building and its two doomed neighbors sit on the north end of North Platte’s downtown Canteen District, placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2020.

But two city officials said both structures were too far gone to save.

The Woodgate building’s roof and second floor have caved in, and the Lamb building wasn’t in much better shape.

When inspecting the latter’s west wall, “we could tell there was a rotted roof on that, and that wall was deteriorating pretty fast,” building official Dave Hahn said Thursday.

The city filed a condemnation action against the 706 N. Jeffers building Sept. 28 in Lincoln County District Court, with Weesner and his wife, Camille, as defendants.

City Attorney Terry Waite said a similar filing would have followed on the Woodgate building, which has an official address of 702½ N. Jeffers even though it fronts Seventh.

But the Weesners agreed to tear both down after the city moved Jan. 13 for default judgment on the Lamb building.

“We were literally approached on the eve of court,” Waite said. “We said we’ll stand down if they’ll do this on their own. That’s what they’re doing. ...

“We’re happy to make progress and happy to have the cooperation of the building owner.”

Hahn said the couple received a demolition permit covering both structures March 1, the same day that District Judge Richard Birch scheduled a May 9 hearing in the case.

The city will dismiss it if demolition work has been finished by then, said Waite, who expressed regret the Lamb building had to go.

“It’s too bad. It’s a landmark,” he said. But its condition “didn’t leave us too much choice but to file.”

Hahn agreed. “We don’t take these lightly, because they are investments,” he said.

Though the city “forced me to tear them down,” Bruce Weesner said Thursday, his bar will benefit from the off-street parking that will succeed the Lamb and Woodgate buildings.

They weren’t attracting business tenants in any case, said Weesner, who has owned and operated the Hub Bar since 1974.

“There was no parking to get a business in them,” he said. “About all they were good for was storage.”

All three buildings were viable business structures for decades, with the Hub Bar and its predecessor ideally placed across Seventh from local hot spots Jeffers Pavilion and Jeffers Park.

Woodgate, an English immigrant, arrived in Lincoln County in 1890. He built grain elevators at Wellfleet and now-vanished Ingham before moving to North Platte in 1913.

He and Abernathy announced plans for the Hub’s concrete-block home in March 1917, a month before Lamb advertised for bids for his own brick-and-tile building to the north.

Woodgate’s Platte Valley Monumental Works with Abernathy was short-lived, with Bethel Mission in its place by 1921.

He built the future bar’s western neighbor four years later and briefly operated Platte Valley Memorial Works with C.A. Mason farther west at 113 W. Seventh St.

Weesner said the Hub Bar’s history as an ongoing business can be traced to Midget Liquor Store, which opened in Woodgate’s original building in August 1935.

In spring 1939, Rulo Kronquest turned it into a full-service bar with chromium-plated cocktail tables and chairs.

With U.S. Highways 30 and 83 outside its front door and Jeffers Pavilion and its big-band shows across Seventh, the Kronquest Bar had “one of the most desirable locations for an enterprise of this sort,” the North Platte Daily Bulletin wrote for its May 13 opening.

Almost exactly four years later, Carl Rippen bought the bar and dubbed it the Hub. It retained its prime location until Jeffers Park’s grandstand burned down in 1955 and Jeffers Pavilion met a similar fate the next year.

Nash-Finch Co., the bar’s northern neighbor in the Lamb building since the late 1920s, moved to East Front Street in the early 1950s.

Lamb had briefly operated a hay and feed store in his new 1917 building before selling the business in September 1918 to Dorsey Leypoldt and H.L. Pennington. He later moved to California and died at age 74 in May 1939.

Leypoldt and Pennington, who had started a mill in 1916 at East Front and Silber streets, sold the feed store to North Platte Feed Co. in 1920 and their mill to Nebraska Mill & Elevator Co. in February 1922.

Woodgate died just short of his 90th birthday in April 1947, 16 years after Leypoldt met an early and tragic end.

When his 22-year-old son Burdette was badly burned in a 1931 explosion, the then 55-year-old Leypoldt donated skin grafts to try to save him.

Both father and son developed fatal infections, with Dorsey Leypoldt dying July 23 and Burdette a week later.

