Two businesses fail alcohol inspections in Lincoln County

During the evening of Feb. 17, Nebraska State Patrol investigators performed alcohol inspections in Lincoln County.

This project was supported in whole or part by grant No. 93.959 under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services, and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.

In total, 14 businesses were inspected. Two of those business sold alcohol to a minor, for a non-compliance rate of 14%. One of the businesses failed to check the minor’s ID. The businesses included convenience stores, restaurants and bars.

Businesses that fail the inspections are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

0 Comments

