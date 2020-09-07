MCCOOK — The bodies of two City of McCook Wastewater Treatment Plant employees were found inside the plant’s sludge pumphouse on Sunday afternoon.
The victims are Larry Dicke, 65, and Kenneth Keslin, 43, according to a McCook Police Department media release.
There is an ongoing investigation into the incident and more information will be released when available.
According to the release, members of the police department made a welfare check at the plant at 12:17 p.m. Sunday after one of the employees did not return home after a routine check of the facilities.
Officers saw one of the employees’ personal items outside of the pumphouse, which prompted a search inside the facility.
Officers found the two victims and secured the scene. Due to the toxic gases and hazardous materials inside the pumphouse, the McCook Fire and Rescue and Red Willow Fire Department Hazardous Material Team were dispatched to the scene for recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.