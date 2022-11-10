 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two confirmed dead in plane crash near North Platte

  • Updated
Small plane crashes east of North Platte

Firefighters from Maxwell and Brady Fire Departments work to extinguish a fire after a small plane crashed south of Interstate 80 and Novacek Road Wednesday morning.

 Job Vigil

The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the victims of a plane crash Wednesday.

The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. six miles east of North Platte.

The two occupants are believed to be Adam Helmerichs, 41, of Lincoln, and Zachary Clausen, 22, of Lincoln, according to the patrol. Next of kin has been notified and both families have confirmed that the two were traveling together, the patrol said. Helmerichs was the pilot.

Final positive identification is pending additional investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash itself.

The pilot and a passenger were both deceased at the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration report indicates the plane was a Piper PA46. The aircraft is powered by a single engine and can carry one pilot and five passengers.

The plane crashed under “unknown circumstances,” according to the report.

The original call came in to law enforcement as a possible grass fire. When firefighters arrived, the plane crash was discovered next to a private pond south of Novacek Road and Interstate 80, about six miles east of North Platte.

