 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two die after car rolls into canal near For McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell
0 comments
top story

Two die after car rolls into canal near For McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell

{{featured_button_text}}

Two adults drowned Thursday afternoon when the pickup truck they were in rolled into the Tri-County Canal ditch near Fort McPherson National Cemetery, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Roland Kramer said the victims’ names were being withheld Thursday evening until family members could be notified. The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the rollover wreck, he said.

First responders were called about 2 p.m. to a Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District access road between the canal and East State Farm Road, Kramer said. The site is east of Box Elder Canyon Road and about 2 miles north-northwest of Fort McPherson.

The vehicle was driving eastbound on the rutted canal access road, “lost control and went into the canal and turned over on its side,” said Kramer, one of those who responded along with members of the patrol and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission personnel.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

When the first authorities arrived, they found the vehicle almost completely submerged and upside down with one wheel just above the waterline.

They also learned that Central employees had gone into the water, entered the vehicle and pulled out a man. A Maxwell ambulance crew verified he had died, Kramer said.

“They went in on their own,” he said of the irrigation district employees. “Very heroic on their part.”

Kramer said Lincoln County Dive Team members, arriving a short time later, went into the water to see if anyone else had been in the vehicle before removing it from the canal.

They found a woman, who also was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no signs of foul play or drug or alcohol use by either victim, Kramer said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Schembechler son, players say coach knew of abuse

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News