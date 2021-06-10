Two die after car rolls into canal near For McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell

Two adults drowned Thursday afternoon when the pickup truck they were in rolled into the Tri-County Canal ditch near Fort McPherson National Cemetery, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Roland Kramer said the victims’ names were being withheld Thursday evening until family members could be notified. The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the rollover wreck, he said.

First responders were called about 2 p.m. to a Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District access road between the canal and East State Farm Road, Kramer said. The site is east of Box Elder Canyon Road and about 2 miles north-northwest of Fort McPherson.

The vehicle was driving eastbound on the rutted canal access road, “lost control and went into the canal and turned over on its side,” said Kramer, one of those who responded along with members of the patrol and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission personnel.

When the first authorities arrived, they found the vehicle almost completely submerged and upside down with one wheel just above the waterline.

They also learned that Central employees had gone into the water, entered the vehicle and pulled out a man. A Maxwell ambulance crew verified he had died, Kramer said.