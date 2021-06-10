Two die after pickup rolls into canal near Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell

UPDATED, June 10, 2021, 10:57 p.m.: Updated to provide names of victims released by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Two adults drowned Thursday afternoon when the Chevrolet pickup truck they were in rolled into the Tri-County Canal ditch near Fort McPherson National Cemetery, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas identified them late Thursday as Alex Sanchez, 74, of North Platte and Kimberly McCarter, 52, of Papillion.

First responders were called about 1:45 p.m. to a Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District access road between the canal and East State Farm Road, Thomas said. The site is east of Box Elder Canyon Road and about 2 miles north-northwest of Fort McPherson.

The vehicle was driving eastbound on the rutted canal access road, “lost control and went into the canal and turned over on its side,” said Lincoln County Chief Deputy Sheriff Roland Kramer, one of those who responded along with members of the patrol and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission personnel.

When the first authorities arrived, they found the pickup almost completely submerged and upside down with one wheel just above the waterline.