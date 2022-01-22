Two men injured in what North Platte police believe are a pair of connected Friday night shootings

Two men — 28- and 31-years-old — both were injured in separate shooting incidents roughly 2½ hours apart Friday night that law enforcement officers believe are connected.

No one had been arrested as of Saturday afternoon, with investigations ongoing, according to a media release by North Platte Police Department Chief Steve Reeves.

According to the release:

An officer on patrol in the area of Front and Adams streets heard multiple gunshots to the north.

It was determined that the incident took place outside of the Money Train Skill Arcade at 1020 Rodeo Road.

At least three shots were fired from a 9mm handgun in the parking lot and the suspect fled in a PT Cruiser.

The vehicle was later found abandoned.

The 28-year-old man arrived at Great Plains Health shortly after the incident with a non-life threatening wound to his abdomen. He was not cooperative with law enforcement.

At 11:43 p.m., officers responded to another shooting near the intersection of East 11th and North Poplar streets.