Two North Platte attractions among those to receive American Rescue Plan grants

Two North Platte attractions were among 70 humanities-focused nonprofits across the state that have received American Rescue Plan grants.

The Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center and the Lincoln County Historical Society received grants of $14,000 and $6,000, respectively.

Humanities Nebraska announced the grant recipients Wednesday.

Four other area organizations received grants as well, with two going to Lexington. The Dawson County Historical Society and Museum and the Heartland Military Museum both received $12,000.

In addition, the Robert Henri Museum and Walkway in Cozad and the High Plains Historical Society in McCook received $12,000 and $3,750, respectively.

The grants amounted to $655,771 overall across Nebraska.

The funds were provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

“Each of these organizations is important to the cultural fabric of their community and our state, so their continued recovery from the pandemic is vital to the people who live here,” Chris Sommerich, executive director of Humanities Nebraska, said in the media release.