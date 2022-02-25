Two North Platte City Council members gain opponents; Groene withdraws from NU Regents race

Two more North Platte City Council members gained election opponents Friday as the statewide filing period for the state’s May 10 primary neared its Tuesday close.

Former state Sen. Mike Groene officially withdrew from the District 7 University of Nebraska Board of Regents race, a day after Unicameral successor Sen. Matt Jacobson formally entered the District 42 field.

Nebraskans who want to run and don’t already hold an elected office must file for the primary by 5 p.m. Tuesday in their respective time zone.

Federal, state and multicounty board candidates must file at Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s Lincoln office. All others must file with their county clerk.

Past North Platte mayoral and council candidate Tracy Martinez, 1003 W. Ninth St., filed Friday for the council’s open Ward 4 seat against incumbent Ed Rieker.

Martinez finished third in the 2020 primary for the ward’s other seat, which Councilman Mark Woods won that November by ousting then-incumbent Lawrence Ostendorf.

Councilman Ty Lucas, also seeking a second four-year term, will be opposed in Ward 2 by Kelle Dikeman, 2502 Cedarberry Lane.

Brian Flanders filed previously in Ward 3 against three-term council incumbent Jim Carman. Council President Jim Nisley, who represents Ward 1, remained unopposed as of Friday.

Council races won’t appear on the primary ballot except for wards that have at least three candidates.

City voters May 10 will eliminate at least one candidate for the lone open six-year term on the North Platte Airport Authority board.

Randy Billingsley, 520 E. Ninth St., and Corban Heinis, 716 E. 10th St., have joined Daren Wilkinson in the race. Incumbent Greg Hanna chose not to run for re-election.

The airport board seat that Jacobson vacated Wednesday won’t be on this year’s ballot. State law calls on the mayor to nominate a successor, subject to council ratification, to finish the nearly three years left in Jacobson’s term.

Jacobson, appointed Wednesday by Gov. Pete Ricketts to the last 10½ months of Groene’s last District 42 term, officially filed for a full four-year term Thursday.

He joins Brenda Fourtner, retired Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea and Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns in the race. District 42 voters May 10 will advance two of them to the November election.

Edward Dunn of Grant remained the only candidate in southwest Nebraska’s District 44 to succeed term-limited Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango.

Groene, who had entered western Nebraska’s NU regents race Feb. 15, no longer appeared as a District 7 candidate when Evnen’s office updated its statewide list just after 5 p.m. CT Friday.

Groene announced his resignation from the Legislature Feb. 18, adding that he also intended to pull out of the regents race. His Unicameral resignation took effect Monday.

Term-limited Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg remains a candidate for the seat of regents Chairman Bob Phares of North Platte. Phares is not seeking re-election.

In other local and regional races set to appear on Lincoln County ballots:

» Third District U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, a Republican from Gering, now has three challengers in other recognized parties to his bid for a ninth term.

Daniel Wik of Norfolk joined David Else of rural Overton in seeking the Democratic nomination. District voters will choose one May 10 to oppose Smith.

Mark Elworth Jr. of Omaha, who ran for the 3rd District seat as a Democrat, has filed for the Legal Marijuana NOW party nomination.

» Challenger Kathy Welte has joined incumbents Ryan Stearns and DeAnn Vaughn in the Brady school board race.

» Blake Ristine of Gothenburg filed for a Gothenburg Hospital Board seat, joining Ryan O’Hare of Cozad in the race. Open seats on that board will be filled in the May 10 primary.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.