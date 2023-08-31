Peyton Neff hit the first serve — an ace. Carly Purdy recorded a pair of kills.

The two University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball players and former Bulldogs represented North Platte on the court for the record-setting Volleyball Day in Nebraska.

Wayne State ultimately beat UNK in the afternoon exhibition match 25-17, 25-17, 25-12 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Several hours later, 92,003 witnessed Nebraska beat Omaha, setting a new world record for attendance at a women's sporting event.

The Nebraska Athletic Department had history on its mind when it announced the one-of-a-kind event in February. Husker volleyball coach John Cook and Gov. Jim Pillen wore cowboy hats as they stood aside Athletic Director Trev Alberts and spilled the details of Volleyball Day in Nebraska.

“We’re going to do this once,” Alberts said. “And I want to hope that the number is large enough that nobody dares even try to attack our all-time record.”

One time was all it took. The previous high was 91,648 at the UEFA Women's Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg last year in Spain.

That Volleyball Day in Nebraska would set an NCAA women's volleyball attendance record was a foregone conclusion. That figure — 18,755 — was established at the 2021 national championship match when Wisconsin beat Nebraska in an intense five-set match in Columbus, Ohio. It also topped Wisconsin's regular-season match record of 16,833.

Nebraska announced the attendance figure after the second set, drawing a raucous applause from the crowd. One fan waved a handmade sign with the message, "Beat the Record" written on it.

In one fell swoop, the Huskers took down that record, along with the record on American soil — 90,185 watched the United States play China in the 1999 World Cup final in Pasadena, Calif.

Monthslong fears about the weather faded when an ideal Midwest summer night played out at Memorial Stadium. The temperature sat in the low 80s at first serve at 7 p.m., with a pleasant breeze to boot.

The Huskers would beat Omaha 25-14, 25-14, 25-13.

Andi Jackson notched 8 kills on a .500 hitting percentage, leading the Huskers. Harper Murray added six kills and Lindsay Krause five.

Shayla McCormick and Amanda Hardt each had five kills for the Mavericks.

Omaha freshman Bryn McNair, a Chase County graduate, did not play, according to the box score.

Nebraska (4-0) continues the regular season Sunday at Kansas State. Omaha gets Kansas State on Friday.

It's a quick turnaround for the Lopers as well. The team starts the two-day Westminster Invite in Salt Lake City Friday against Oklahoma Christian and Texas Women's.

The Lincoln Journal Star contributed to this report.