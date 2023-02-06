Michael W. Davy, 32, and Arnulfo Sanchez II, 24, both of North Platte, were given prison sentences on Monday.

Davy was sentenced to 20 to 30 years in prison for a reduced charge of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child, a class II felony, with 574 days credit for time served.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Michael Piccolo stated that Davy had caused “irreparable and profound damage” to the victim through incidents that occurred over a period of three to four years. Piccolo noted that an assessment had showed Davy to be a high risk for re-offending.

He also ordered Davy to register as a sex offender for life.

Sanchez was sentenced to 5 to 7 years for first degree assault, a Class II felony, that occurred in January of last year, at Money Train Skill Arcade at 1020 Rodeo Road. He will be credited for 351 days served in Lincoln County Detention Center.

He had pleaded no contest earlier and a second charge, using a firearm to commit a felony, was dropped.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Cindy Volkmer took a number of factors into account, including Sanchez’s past and his acceptance of responsibility for his actions.

However, she denied a motion to reduce Sanchez’s bail.

Before the sentencing, lawyers for the state noted the involvement of drugs or alcohol in the incident and that Sanchez had escalated the altercation with the victim.

Sanchez’s lawyer, Chevas Shaw, argued that both had been under the influence, and that the victim had been discharged from the hospital that night.

She noted that Sanchez had only one previous assault conviction on his record, and that he had had a difficult upbringing.

She said he had taken responsibility for his actions. She also said that time in prison would deprive Sanchez’s child of time with their father. Sanchez read a letter of apology and regret for his actions.

In another case, Shaun Hopkins, 34, also of North Platte, pleaded no contest to amended charges of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child, a Class II felony.

Sentencing was scheduled for April 3 at 10 a.m. Judge Volkmer noted that this is a very serious case, involving a number of incidents.