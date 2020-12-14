Two Pawnee items find their way home in time for the holidays — and an open house

Christmas spirit is spreading on the Canteen District’s “Neville Corner.”

Two original pieces of furniture from the 1929 Hotel Pawnee — one of them surviving incognito for years — have returned from the neighboring 1929 Fox Theatre as gifts from the North Platte Community Playhouse.

After recently identifying and donating a barstool from the 1936 White House Bar, a quartet of Playhouse employees and board members Monday rolled an octagonal table from the Patty Birge Room to the Fox’s sister building across North Bailey Avenue.

It’s now back in the Pawnee’s grand lobby, which will welcome Christmas visitors Thursday night for the first time in eight years.

Pawnee owner Jay Mitchell and his restoration team plan a 6-9 p.m. open house in the lobby — featuring a 17-foot-tall decorated Christmas tree — so community residents and downtown shoppers can peek at their recovery work.

“Even though we are just in the beginning stages of renovation, we have cleaned it up enough and gotten it far enough along for people to see the main lobby area and review its ‘before’ status,” Mitchell said Monday.

“And we want to kick back off the tradition of having a tree in the Pawnee every year.”