Two Pawnee items find their way home in time for the holidays — and an open house

Christmas spirit is spreading on the Canteen District’s “Neville Corner.”
Two original pieces of furniture from the 1929 Hotel Pawnee — one of them surviving incognito for years — have returned from the neighboring 1929 Fox Theatre as gifts from the North Platte Community Playhouse.
After recently identifying and donating a barstool from the 1936 White House Bar, a quartet of Playhouse employees and board members Monday rolled an octagonal table from the Patty Birge Room to the Fox’s sister building across North Bailey Avenue.
It’s now back in the Pawnee’s grand lobby, which will welcome Christmas visitors Thursday night for the first time in eight years.
Pawnee owner Jay Mitchell and his restoration team plan a 6-9 p.m. open house in the lobby — featuring a 17-foot-tall decorated Christmas tree — so community residents and downtown shoppers can peek at their recovery work.
“Even though we are just in the beginning stages of renovation, we have cleaned it up enough and gotten it far enough along for people to see the main lobby area and review its ‘before’ status,” Mitchell said Monday.
“And we want to kick back off the tradition of having a tree in the Pawnee every year.”
People need to stay in the lobby and come only during the 6-9 p.m. period “to give our team time to work” on its continuing restoration efforts, Mitchell added.
The 91-year-old hotel last celebrated Christmas on Dec. 21, 2012, eight months before its 40 years as a retirement home unceremoniously ended with its closure.
The lobby’s Christmas decorations were a holiday highlight in the hotel’s best years, said Mitchell, a California historic redeveloper who arrived Oct. 12 with his four-member restoration team.
He acquired a partial interest after the Pawnee’s 2013 failure and bought the rest in October 2019 from the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., which had paid off the hotel’s back taxes and untangled its debts.
Along with the 1931 Paramount Theatre Building across East Fifth Street, the Pawnee and Fox offer prominent evidence of former Gov. Keith Neville’s impact on his hometown.
Nebraska’s World War I governor opened them a month apart in 1929 — the Pawnee (then the Yancey) on Oct. 16 and the Fox on Nov. 24. They joined the National Register of Historic Places together in 1985.
A Nov. 28 Telegraph multimedia tour of the Mitchell team’s early work helped Playhouse leaders recognize where the patterned red barstool — which they had twice tried but failed to auction off — really belonged.
Board member Rajean Shepherd said custodian Angie Blagdon found the barstool in the Fox and brought it into the Playhouse’s office a couple of weeks ago.
Blagdon told her, “Come here. You’ve got to see these videos,” she said.
Both looked at the newspaper’s video from inside the White Horse space, where Mitchell had set up six barstools found in the Pawnee around where the bar used to be.
“I said, ‘Oh, my gosh, that’s one of the stools from the White Horse,’” Shepherd said.
Soon afterward, Mitchell — who was in California at the time — was meeting with his North Platte team via FaceTime when they suddenly heard someone knocking on the hotel’s east door.
It was Shepherd with Blagdon and house manager Bryan Solko, bearing the barstool hidden under a white cloth and tied with a red ribbon.
“I screamed (through the glass), ‘Hello! We’re your neighbors from the Fox Theatre. We have a surprise for you!’” Shepherd said.
Mitchell watched online as his colleagues unwrapped the barstool, leaving them missing only one of the White Horse’s eight originals.
“I was pretty shocked to see a seventh White Horse Bar original stool,” he said Monday. “That was a great, great find.”
As he toured the Fox with Shepherd Friday, Mitchell got his first look at the oak Mandel Bros. octagonal table that long has borne a tiny memorial plaque noting its hotel heritage.
It honors Neville’s son-in-law, Don Robertson, who managed the hotel for many years with the ex-governor’s daughter Virginia. They retired when the family sold the Pawnee in 1973.
The Robertsons’ daughter, Lynn Evert of Davis, California, recently donated the table’s grand-lobby twin to the Pawnee. It hasn’t yet made its way to North Platte, Mitchell said.
Shepherd said the table came from Virginia Robertson, who donated the Fox to the Playhouse with her three sisters in 1980. She served on the Playhouse board and acted in and directed productions for many years.
On Monday afternoon, Shepherd and her husband, Playhouse board President Stuart Shepherd, joined Blagdon and Solko in wrapping a fresh red ribbon around the table and rolling it on a dolly across the street.
Mitchell said each octagonal table used to sit under one of the grand lobby’s chandeliers, which remain in place but need restoration.
He put the Robertson table under one of them Monday afternoon, joining other original lobby furniture he and his team have found and put in the places historic photos show they once stood.
The team’s Christmas tree stands in front of the staircase to the lobby’s adjoining Green Room, a favorite spot for its holiday predecessors in the hotel’s heyday, Mitchell said.
It’ll be fully decorated in time for Thursday’s open house, he added. Cousin James Mitchell, also part of the restoration team, said the tree came from his home near Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
