Two-vote margin holds in final totals for last Hershey school board seat

All 2022 general election races in Lincoln County maintained their order of finish in official Nov. 8 results certified Thursday by County Clerk Becky Rossell.
That included the nearly neck-and-neck race for the last of three Hershey Village Board seats, in which Lucie Hengen-Reed officially joined board Chairman Thomas Wolfgang and Vice Chairman Loren Johnson Thursday as winners.
Hengen-Reed’s 112-110 margin over LeAnn Ellis for the last board seat remained unchanged after the last of 51 provisional ballots countywide were verified and counted, Rossell said.
Ellis would have had to close the margin to a single vote to trigger an automatic recount, the clerk added. Ellis could still request a recount, which she would have to pay for.
The 51 verified provisional ballots lifted Lincoln County's total Nov. 8 vote to 12,372, Rossell said. That yielded a 52.1% voter turnout, close to the 52.8% for the county's last midterm election in November 2018.
People are also reading…
Though no Lincoln County races were close enough to trigger recounts, Rossell said, her office must take part in a three-county recount Tuesday for the last of three open seats on the Gothenburg school board.
The Gothenburg district, mostly in western Dawson County, spills over into parts of Custer and Lincoln counties.
Official results from all three counties gave Lisa N. Brass a 700-697 lead over Bruce Lee Clark for the third board seat.
Matt Dalrymple led the six-candidate field with 856 votes, followed by 839 for board Chairman Nate Wyatt, the lone incumbent in the Nov. 8 vote.
Rossell, who again thanked her staff and volunteer election workers, said state-ordered hand-count audits affecting North Platte Precinct 3 and the Hershey precinct “came out perfect.”
The hand count confirmed vote totals in one federal, state and local race apiece in each precinct, she said. Precinct 3 is in south central North Platte.
Among official vote totals of note in various county election races:
• State Sen. Mike Jacobson led Lincoln County Board Chairman Chris Bruns by 359 votes in the county’s official Legislative District 42 tally. The two were virtually tied on election night in the district’s other five counties.
• North Platte’s half-cent sales tax increase to renovate or expand recreation facilities passed with 4,372 votes in favor to 2,323 opposed. The final voting margin was 65.3% to 34.7%.
• Recognized write-in candidate Nate Hawks received 94 confirmed votes in the Ward 4 City Council race. Ed Rieker won re-election with 658 votes, followed by Tracy Martinez with 358.