Two worlds collide: April PAC exhibit explores the journey of dementia

The PAC’s newest exhibit brings to light two journeys into the worlds of dementia — “Take Me to the Moon” offers works from artists Tenyoh and Kit Watson.

The show runs through April 30 at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers in North Platte.

The two women met at Chadron State College where Watson taught art and Tenyoh worked in Gordon at Gordon Memorial Hospital. The title for the show came from the visuals described by Tenyoh.

She said the moon surface is like a brain with Alzheimer’s disease, in contrast to an image of the earth for the healthy brain. The course of dementia can be described as a journey from the earth to the moon, from the familiar to the unknown, Tenyoh said.

“A few years ago, Kit Watson, my former art teacher, started toward the moon,” Tenyoh said. “This exhibit showcases our recent work to depict such inner voyages as well as our old pieces to show our journeys as artists.”

Watson grew up in eastern Nebraska and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at Hastings College. She obtained a master’s degree in art education at Chadron State College and later worked as a part-time art teacher there.

“I am originally from Japan,” Tenyoh said. “With the desire to work with the underprivileged, I came to the Pine Ridge Reservation.”

Tenyoh obtained her nursing degree at Oglala Lakota College and went to work at Gordon Memorial Hospital.

“I began pursuing another passion of mine — art,” Tenyoh said. “In 1995 I took a drawing class from Kit at Chadron State College. She has been my friend and mentor for 26 years.”

This collection of paintings and sculpture show the progression of age and artwork as teacher and student work side by side.

The arts center is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 308-534-5121.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.