U.S. Honor Flag joins Wreaths Across America tribute at Fort McPherson

MAXWELL — Below the white tombstones, row on row, green wreaths of memory sprouted on snow.

Volunteers and relatives of deceased military veterans placed 4,662 such wreaths at Fort McPherson National Cemetery Saturday morning, the local fruits of the annual pre-Christmas Wreaths Across America drive.

That topped last year’s number of purchased wreaths by about 2,000, said Hobie Vogt, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1504 in North Platte.

People spread out to place them throughout the mostly winter-white, 20-acre cemetery, whether to specifically leave them at a loved one’s grave or to distribute the many wreaths bought to generally honor the dead service members who sleep there.

Perhaps 200 of the volunteers gathered at Fort McPherson’s main flagpole circle for an 11 a.m. ceremony bringing the solemnity of Memorial Day and Veterans Day to the event.

As Ogallala’s VFW Post No. 3755 stood watch as honor guard, speakers cited western Nebraska’s “Canteen Spirit” in marveling at the proliferation of both wreaths and visitors.

Saturday marked the 81st anniversary of the “great mistake” that launched North Platte’s World War II Canteen: the stop of a troop train bearing the Kansas National Guard’s Company D of the 137th Infantry Regiment at the 1918 Union Pacific Depot on Dec. 17, 1941.

Some 500 North Platte residents, expecting their own Company D of the 134th Infantry, gave the Kansas Guardsmen the treats and Christmas gifts meant for their own boys.

The Canteen opened eight days later, on Christmas Day, and served more than 6 million service members with help from 125 Nebraska and Colorado communities before its postwar closure on April 1, 1946.

The highlight of Saturday’s ceremony was the presentation of the U.S. Honor Flag, which has toured the nation and gone to war fronts in Iraq and Afghanistan since shortly after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

North Platte native Cindy Heisler, wife of Honor Network founder and former Texas National Guard member Chris Heisler, described the flag’s purpose as the event’s keynote speaker.

It appears at events that honor fallen police officers, firefighters and emergency medical workers as well as military members, she said.

“My husband and I live full-time in an RV, and that’s how we travel,” said Cindy Heisler, treasurer of the Honor Network’s executive board.

“Our mission is to honor, educate and inspire. And it is a privilege and an honor for us to be out here and share what we feel is an honor for us to participate in laying these wreaths on these heroes’ gravesites.”

She said afterward that the Wreaths Across America event was her first visit to Lincoln County with the flag her husband took first to 9/11 Ground Zero at the World Trade Center and then to war.

“Hopefully (it’s) one of many,” she said. “We were very excited to participate.”

A former professional softball player, Cindy Heisler went on to a law enforcement career. She retired in 2017 from the Grand Junction (Colorado) Police Department, where she served in the department’s honor guard.

She met Chris Heisler in 2016 when she was assigned to help him with an Honor Flag ceremony at the Grand Junction funeral of a slain Mesa County deputy sheriff. They married in 2018.

On Saturday, Cindy Heisler supervised Aaron Parshall and Jonathan Dekleva of North Platte as they presented and exchanged the folded-up Honor Flag. Both are members of the North Platte Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol.

Each wore white gloves to maintain the stricture that bare hands never touch the flag, originally presented by the Texas Legislature to Chris Heisler in gratitude for leading a delegation of that state’s first responders to Ground Zero.

Gloves used in Honor Flag ceremonies are given to surviving family members of fallen service members or first responders, Cindy Heisler said.