A 2014 sale deed, and what it appears to say about water rights, resurfaced last week in a State Capitol outbreak of Lincoln County’s chronic heartburn over the 11-year-old NCORPE water augmentation project.

State Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard brought it up during a public hearing Wednesday on Legislative Bill 396, the latest attempt to force the project’s 18,221 surface acres back onto county property tax rolls without shutting off its groundwater access in the process.

When the Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement project sold 313 of its original 19,500 acres in April 2014, he said, it asserted in the deed that it was retaining groundwater rights under it — precisely what his bill would authorize.

“They retained the opportunity to pump the water after they sold the land. (It’s) proof that we can sell the land,” said the District 47 senator, who has picked up from former North Platte Sen. Mike Groene in voicing neighbors’ complaints about having to make up most of some $900,000 a year in property taxes from when NCORPE’s land was privately owned.

If passed, LB 396 would force water augmentation projects to sell off their land once their wells and piping systems are in place. But they “may retain and reserve the right to the groundwater located beneath such land,” it says.

No one else spoke before the Legislature’s Natural Resources Committee in favor of the bill, which includes North Platte Sen. Mike Jacobson as a cosponsor.

Several state, regional and local natural resources leaders renewed their warnings from hearings on past NCORPE bills that disposing of the project’s land could endanger Nebraska’s compliance with multistate water compacts.

In introducing his bill, Erdman referred to a deed filed at the Lincoln County Courthouse on April 15, 2014, a day after NCORPE sold the two parcels north of Wellfleet.

They’re located east of both U.S. Highway 83 and NCORPE’s two current groups of parcels on either side of Nebraska Highway 23 east of Dickens.

NCORPE, the deed said, “reserves to itself and its successors or assigns all rights to the use of groundwater appurtenant (pertinent) to the property.”

The project, founded in 2012 by four southwest Nebraska natural resources districts, “shall have the sole and exclusive right to the use of such groundwater,” the deed adds.

That’s precisely what LB 396 and other recent NCORPE bills have sought to do, Erdman said: return its land to private hands but enable NCORPE to keep using its groundwater to satisfy water-supply requirements in the Republican and Platte river basins.

“There’s no reason why we can’t sell the land,” he told committee members. “They’ve already done it. They’re proven that they can do it.”

General managers of two of NCORPE’s participating NRDs, joined by project manager Kyle Shepherd, agreed Friday that the 2014 sale deed asserted legal access to the water below the land.

But it isn’t legally clear NCORPE could use that water even if it wanted to, they said.

“I have words on paper,” said Jasper Fanning of Imperial, general manager of the Upper Republican NRD. “If I go and operate on those words, I can operate on them until someone challenges it in court.”

Fanning, who testified against LB 396 at Wednesday’s hearing, joined other opponents in saying Nebraska water law flatly links land ownership to legal use of its groundwater — which, they said, in fact belongs to all Nebraskans.

The Nebraska Supreme Court reiterated that in a June 2018 decision involving his own NRD’s 12-year-old Rock Creek augmentation project in Dundy County, he said Friday.

“The right to use the groundwater ‘does not float in a vacuum of abstraction but exists only in reference to and results from ownership of the overlying land,’” the high court said, quoting an opinion it issued in 1985.

Kent Miller, who’s marking his 50th anniversary in 2023 as general manager of the Twin Platte NRD, said that’s how he’s always understood Nebraska law.

“I just assumed my entire career you could not separate the water from the land in Nebraska,” he said Friday. “In Colorado, you can. Water (there) is a mineral right.”

Miller, Fanning and Shepherd said NCORPE’s piping system has never been connected to the groundwater below the two parcels east of U.S. 83.

The four NRDs organized the project in September 2012 and bought its original 19,500 acres three months later for $83 million from Lincoln Farm LLC, an East Coast hedge fund. The Middle Republican and Lower Republican NRDs are the other partners.

NCORPE’s board, made up of one representative from each NRD, sold the two parcels as it sought to pick up others contiguous to their two main pumping areas, Fanning said.

Before the sale, however, NCORPE retired their irrigation wells as part of its overall conversion of the land it owned to grassland and pasture land. The Middle Republican NRD governs groundwater use on those two parcels east of U.S. 83.

Even though NCORPE doesn’t pump that, Fanning said, its groundwater counts toward water Nebraska must supply Kansas under the three-state Republican River Compact. NCORPE was founded in response to successful Kansas lawsuits saying Nebraska wasn’t living up to the compact.

He said NCORPE added the language at issue in the 2014 sale deed as a warning that future owners cannot restore those parcels’ irrigation wells to use for farming. The parcels’ original purchaser has since resold them.

“It was mostly a belt-and-suspenders approach to provide notice that this land is now dryland and cannot be irrigated in the future,” Fanning said.

NCORPE’s assertion hasn’t been legally challenged, he added, but the 2018 Supreme Court ruling makes it likely anyone who might would prevail.

That would also be true of LB 396 were it to pass, Fanning said. “You can write a statute and operate under that statute, but until you’re challenged and you survive a challenge in the Supreme Court, you’re not risk-free.”

Jacobson, who sits on the Natural Resources Committee, asked several questions of LB 396’s opponents that covered NCORPE’s outstanding indebtedness and the status of the project’s “in-lieu-of-tax” payments to Lincoln County governments.

Shepherd, who attended Wednesday’s hearing but didn’t testify, told The Telegraph Friday that NCORPE issued bonds with a combined $108.26 million face value to finance its land’s purchase and construction of its pumping system.

The four-NRD project has paid nearly $31.4 million in principal, he said, leaving obligations of nearly $76.9 million in principal and $11.23 million in interest.

The NRDs charge a $10-per-acre “occupation tax” to their districts’ irrigation users. It generated $7.2 million in 2022, 94.7% of which went to debt repayment, Shepherd said.

He and the two NRD managers said NCORPE has made “in-lieu-of-tax” payments to Lincoln County to offset at least some of its land’s lost property taxes even before a 2018 state law authorized them to do so.

The project’s most recent in-lieu-of-tax payment was $122,179 in 2021, Shepherd said, based on the County Assessor’s Office’s estimate of NCORPE’s taxable value as grassland were it still on the tax rolls.

But NCORPE also paid $30,136 in 2021 property taxes, he added. That was based on the assessor’s judgment that leases of about 20% of its land were for private uses instead of public ones.

The resulting $152,314 in 2021 payments to Lincoln County represents about one-sixth of the land’s pre-project property tax yield.

The 2018 state law couldn’t mandate in-lieu-of-tax payments, Fanning said, because the Nebraska Constitution forbids charging taxes to landowners deemed to be tax-exempt. But the NCORPE board has formally committed to keep making the payments, he said.

Even so, Erdman said Wednesday, the project’s taxes and in-lieu payments amount to a fraction of what the county, the Wallace school district and other school districts touching NCORPE received prior to 2012.

Committee Chairman Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard asked Erdman whether the $10-per-acre occupation tax could be ended once NCORPE pays off its bonds.

“How would that help the (local) taxpayers pay off that $750,000 in lost taxes?” Erdman replied.

Even were NCORPE’s land to be sold off as LB 396 would mandate, opponents told the committee, it wouldn’t replace that money because that land would remain grassland for tax purposes.

Worse yet, they added, a lawsuit might well see the state Supreme Court rule that access to the project’s water would belong to the land’s new owner.

If NCORPE can’t pump it, Kansas likely would sue Nebraska for a third time for violating the Republican River Compact.

“I’ve already had a discussion, a call from Kansas about this as they monitor our activities, looking for assurance that we’ll still meet our compliance,” Nebraska Department of Natural Resources Director Tom Riley told the Unicameral committee Wednesday.

If Nebraska doesn’t comply, “certainly we’d have to look at taking 100,000 acres of irrigated land out of production if we didn’t have access to this (NCORPE) system and program.”

Jacobson said he’s “in full support of what NCORPE’s doing,” adding that “I would be reluctant” to support LB 396 shouldn’t advance unless an opinion requested from state Attorney General Mike Hilgers says it wouldn’t put the state at risk.

Still, “as long as we’re delivering the water to them, why is it any of (Kansas’) business who owns the land?” he asked.

“Well, I think their interest is how we can remain in compliance,” Riley replied.