Unicam may have to 'play it by ear' this session if COVID-19 restrictions impact public hearing requirements

For at least the first couple of weeks, Nebraska’s 2021 legislative session should mostly look like its predecessors from odd-numbered years.
After that, all bets are off, thanks to COVID-19.
The 49 Unicameral members will convene at 10 a.m. CT Wednesday, swear in new and re-elected members and elect their leaders.
They’ll adopt their rules and introduce bills over the next several days, hearing Gov. Pete Ricketts’ State of the State address along the way.
But the pandemic that forced a four-month break in 2020’s “short” session will continue to cast its shadow over 2021’s 90-day “long” session.
Once bill introductions end in late January, the pandemic could impede one of the prime features of Nebraska’s unique one-house, officially nonpartisan Legislature: its requirement that every bill receive a public hearing.
That might force another extended recess if levels of COVID-19 infections force renewed strict limits on State Capitol room occupancy.
“We’re going to go until we can’t,” said state Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango. “We’ll have to play it by ear.”
Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams said the Legislature’s outgoing leadership has advised senators to introduce as few bills as possible to reduce the number of hearings.
There’s also talk about holding public hearings throughout the day, he and Hughes said, instead of the usual practice of holding floor debates in the morning and hearings in the afternoon.
What ultimately happens will be guided by the new speaker, the first position senators will fill by secret ballot Wednesday.
Sen. Mike Hilgers of rural Lincoln, current Executive Board chairman, appears to be unopposed to succeed outgoing term-limited Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk.
Hughes, who chaired the Natural Resources Committee in 2019 and 2020, hopes to succeed Hilgers atop the committee that oversees day-to-day Unicameral operations.
“It’s really (about) keeping the trains running on time (and) the work behind the scenes so senators can do our jobs in a timely manner,” said the District 44 senator, an Executive Board member throughout his six years in the Legislature.
Hughes, Williams and North Platte Sen. Mike Groene will be starting their final two years as lawmakers before term limits force them to leave.
Williams, District 36 senator and a Gothenburg banker, is seeking re-election as chairman of the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee.
Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer, who defeated Tanya Storer of rural Whitman for a second District 43 term in November, likewise hopes for another two years leading the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.
Groene, meanwhile, is running for a third term as Education Committee chairman. But he isn’t certain he’ll prevail, given past clashes with some urban senators and statewide education groups.
“My wife said she’ll get at least half a husband back if I don’t get the chair,” he said. “I’ll live with it no matter what.”
The District 42 senator said he wants to push once more for passage of a school discipline bill that failed to overcome a 2020 filibuster despite support from the Nebraska State Education Association, the state teachers union.
But if he isn’t re-elected Education Committee chairman, he won’t return to the committee, Groene said. “I’m done.”
Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman, unopposed in winning a second District 47 term, said he won’t run to lead a committee.
Regional senators said Nebraskans are still awaiting meaningful property tax relief, despite a new school income-tax credit included with rewritten state business tax incentives in 2020’s Legislative Bill 1107.
Several 2019 and 2020 attempts at property tax reform withered amid rural divisions, opposition from educators and Ricketts’ refusal to raise sales taxes or eliminate some sales-tax exemptions to replace property-tax funds.
Voters Nov. 3 approved casinos at horse-racing tracks, which agricultural groups backed in part because it directs some casino earnings to the state Property Tax Credit Fund that funds separate, direct local property tax discounts.
When asked if their constituents now have the property tax relief they need, west central Nebraska lawmakers agreed with Hughes’ blunt answer: “Absolutely not.”
Property tax credits do “nothing or little to help with property tax relief,” Erdman added. “The social costs of the gambling will outweigh the revenue for tax relief.”
Nebraskans likely won’t notice the school income tax credit when they do their 2020 taxes, Groene said, but property owners will notice when their direct property tax bills keep going up.
Like other regional senators, he doubts property tax relief will go anywhere this session. “The urban senators won’t listen to you.”
Nebraska’s next two-year state budget will be one of two types of “must-pass” legislation senators face this session.
Regional senators said federal COVID-19 aid and a recent rebound in commodity prices has given the state a brighter fiscal outlook than its leaders feared when the pandemic began in March.
But federal help won’t be indefinite, Groene said. “I think in the second year of this budget (in 2022-23), you’re going to hit some walls. I hope we’ll address it early.”
West central Nebraska senators said lawmakers may have to build another expensive state prison to ease Nebraska’s inmate overcrowding rate, currently No. 2 among the 50 states.
They split over Corrections Director Scott Frakes’ December statement that the proposed $230 million, 1,512-bed prison should be built in or near Omaha and Lincoln like the existing ones.
His predecessors accepted statewide bids before awarding Nebraska’s youngest prison in 1998 to Tecumseh, southeast of Lincoln. Runner-up McCook became the site of a “work ethic” camp for up to 200 nonviolent inmates.
Williams and Brewer said it’s better to build a new prison where the majority of inmates — most of whom come from Nebraska’s two urban areas — can be close to their families and have a better chance of reforming their lives.
Groene and Hughes called for a serious look at building a prison farther west. “We’ve spent enough on Lincoln and Omaha,” Hughes said. “We need to try to grow the communities in greater Nebraska.”
Another painful process will involve the Legislature’s once-in-a-decade redrawing of election districts. That can’t start until the U.S. Census Bureau finalizes 2020 census figures.
Early estimates indicate senators will have to shift one or two Unicameral districts to the Omaha or Lincoln areas, continuing a long erosion in rural voting power. The new districts wouldn’t take effect until the 2022 elections.
The remaining rural districts are bound to get even larger, said Brewer, who noted that his Sandhills-based District 43 is already roughly the size of Denmark at 17,007 square miles.
“Staying in contact with folks and understanding their issues is more of a challenge when your district is really massive,” he said.
Groene said the boundaries of District 42 and Lincoln County should remain identical, even with a loss of about 1,500 people since the last census in 2010.
The state constitution requires districts to follow county lines as much as possible, a requirement reinforced by a Nebraska Supreme Court ruling in a redistricting lawsuit after the 1990 census.