Unicam may have to 'play it by ear' this session if COVID-19 restrictions impact public hearing requirements

They split over Corrections Director Scott Frakes’ December statement that the proposed $230 million, 1,512-bed prison should be built in or near Omaha and Lincoln like the existing ones.

His predecessors accepted statewide bids before awarding Nebraska’s youngest prison in 1998 to Tecumseh, southeast of Lincoln. Runner-up McCook became the site of a “work ethic” camp for up to 200 nonviolent inmates.

Williams and Brewer said it’s better to build a new prison where the majority of inmates — most of whom come from Nebraska’s two urban areas — can be close to their families and have a better chance of reforming their lives.

Groene and Hughes called for a serious look at building a prison farther west. “We’ve spent enough on Lincoln and Omaha,” Hughes said. “We need to try to grow the communities in greater Nebraska.”

Another painful process will involve the Legislature’s once-in-a-decade redrawing of election districts. That can’t start until the U.S. Census Bureau finalizes 2020 census figures.

Early estimates indicate senators will have to shift one or two Unicameral districts to the Omaha or Lincoln areas, continuing a long erosion in rural voting power. The new districts wouldn’t take effect until the 2022 elections.