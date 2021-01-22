Unicameral hearings will be morning and afternoon for first two weeks

Venango state Sen. Dan Hughes’ bill to set up nonresident park permits limited to Lakes McConaughy and Ogallala highlight this week’s opening set of 2021 public hearings on bills by west central Nebraska lawmakers.
Once again this winter, The Telegraph will offer weekly previews of key bills or constitutional amendments offered by regional senators or of special interest to area residents.
One key difference this year: To better space out hearings and people in light of COVID-19, Unicameral committees will hold bill hearings both mornings and afternoons for the first two weeks of this session’s hearing period.
Floor sessions in Lincoln’s State Capitol will still begin at 9 a.m. CT but will mostly be “pro forma,” with minimal business conducted before senators go to hearing rooms.
After these next two weeks, senators are expected to resume their normal early session practice of debating bills throughout the morning and holding hearings in the afternoon.
Nebraskans again can watch and listen to hearings on bills they’re following via Nebraska Educational Television livestream on the Unicameral website, nebraskalegislature.gov.
The 49 lawmakers also have expanded options for Nebraskans to not only watch hearings and read bills but also share their opinions, as outlined in the adjoining article.
Hughes’ Legislative Bill 336 will be the second bill heard starting at 9:30 a.m. CT Thursday by the Unicameral’s Natural Resources Committee in State Capitol Room 1525.
The District 44 senator wants a dedicated source of income to manage and improve Nebraska Game and Parks facilities at Lake McConaughy, Nebraska’s top outdoor tourist attraction, and Lake Ogallala, the “little lake” on the opposite side of Kingsley Dam.
LB 336 would retain nonresident permits good at any Game and Parks-operated area but add both annual and daily permits good only at the twin Keith County lakes. Laws governing resident permits would remain unchanged.
Much of the income from the limited permits would be earmarked for those lakes, reflecting the overwhelming majority of out-of-state motorists — particularly from Colorado — among Lake Mac’s annual visitors.
Hughes’ bill also would raise fees for statewide nonresident permits and allow Game and Parks to implement similarly dedicated permits for particular parks or recreation areas.
LB 618, a companion Hughes bill to clarify the definitions of resident and nonresident motor vehicles, will be heard by the Natural Resources Committee at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
That day’s hearing schedule also includes LB 387, which would raise a one-year-old exclusion of military retirement benefits from state income taxes from 50% to 100%.