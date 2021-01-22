Unicameral hearings will be morning and afternoon for first two weeks

Venango state Sen. Dan Hughes’ bill to set up nonresident park permits limited to Lakes McConaughy and Ogallala highlight this week’s opening set of 2021 public hearings on bills by west central Nebraska lawmakers.

Once again this winter, The Telegraph will offer weekly previews of key bills or constitutional amendments offered by regional senators or of special interest to area residents.

One key difference this year: To better space out hearings and people in light of COVID-19, Unicameral committees will hold bill hearings both mornings and afternoons for the first two weeks of this session’s hearing period.

Floor sessions in Lincoln’s State Capitol will still begin at 9 a.m. CT but will mostly be “pro forma,” with minimal business conducted before senators go to hearing rooms.

After these next two weeks, senators are expected to resume their normal early session practice of debating bills throughout the morning and holding hearings in the afternoon.

Nebraskans again can watch and listen to hearings on bills they’re following via Nebraska Educational Television livestream on the Unicameral website, nebraskalegislature.gov.