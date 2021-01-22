 Skip to main content
Unicameral hearings will be morning and afternoon for first two weeks
Alcohol possession ban begins at McConaughy, Lake Ogallala

Lines of campers dot Martin Bay, on the north side of Lake McConaughy near Ogallala, in August 2017.

 Tammy Bain / The North Platte Telegraph

Venango state Sen. Dan Hughes’ bill to set up nonresident park permits limited to Lakes McConaughy and Ogallala highlight this week’s opening set of 2021 public hearings on bills by west central Nebraska lawmakers.

Once again this winter, The Telegraph will offer weekly previews of key bills or constitutional amendments offered by regional senators or of special interest to area residents.

One key difference this year: To better space out hearings and people in light of COVID-19, Unicameral committees will hold bill hearings both mornings and afternoons for the first two weeks of this session’s hearing period.

Floor sessions in Lincoln’s State Capitol will still begin at 9 a.m. CT but will mostly be “pro forma,” with minimal business conducted before senators go to hearing rooms.

After these next two weeks, senators are expected to resume their normal early session practice of debating bills throughout the morning and holding hearings in the afternoon.

Nebraskans again can watch and listen to hearings on bills they’re following via Nebraska Educational Television livestream on the Unicameral website, nebraskalegislature.gov.

The 49 lawmakers also have expanded options for Nebraskans to not only watch hearings and read bills but also share their opinions, as outlined in the adjoining article.

Hughes’ Legislative Bill 336 will be the second bill heard starting at 9:30 a.m. CT Thursday by the Unicameral’s Natural Resources Committee in State Capitol Room 1525.

The District 44 senator wants a dedicated source of income to manage and improve Nebraska Game and Parks facilities at Lake McConaughy, Nebraska’s top outdoor tourist attraction, and Lake Ogallala, the “little lake” on the opposite side of Kingsley Dam.

LB 336 would retain nonresident permits good at any Game and Parks-operated area but add both annual and daily permits good only at the twin Keith County lakes. Laws governing resident permits would remain unchanged.

Much of the income from the limited permits would be earmarked for those lakes, reflecting the overwhelming majority of out-of-state motorists — particularly from Colorado — among Lake Mac’s annual visitors.

Hughes’ bill also would raise fees for statewide nonresident permits and allow Game and Parks to implement similarly dedicated permits for particular parks or recreation areas.

LB 618, a companion Hughes bill to clarify the definitions of resident and nonresident motor vehicles, will be heard by the Natural Resources Committee at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

That day’s hearing schedule also includes LB 387, which would raise a one-year-old exclusion of military retirement benefits from state income taxes from 50% to 100%.

Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, a retired U.S. Army colonel, introduced last year’s original 50% exclusion and this year’s bill at the request of Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The Legislature’s Revenue Committee will hear LB 387 at 1:30 p.m. CT Friday in State Capitol Room 1524.

More Information

Unicameral public hearings

  • How to watch

In a typical year, Nebraskans can take part in or listen to the Legislature’s public hearings on proposed bills in person at the State Capitol in Lincoln. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has limited access to Capitol hearing rooms.

Most hearings, like daily floor debate, are livestreamed by Nebraska Educational Television via the Unicameral homepage at nebraskalegislature.gov. Floor debate is also telecast live on NET2 (Allo Communications Channel 11, Spectrum Channel 190).

Click on the NET logo on the homepage for a daily schedule of floor debate and committee hearings. Click on the one you want to watch.

  • How to testify

Testimony may still be given in person, though those doing so are asked to stay in the hearing room only long enough to give their testimony. Masks will be required.

In-person testimony is usually limited to five minutes, although the chair of each committee may modify that length. Those who testify may be asked questions by committee members.

Nebraskans wanting to offer written comments to a Unicameral committee have new options in 2021 due to COVID-19. Full details are at nebraskalegislature.gov/committees/public-input.php.

“I strongly urge the public to read the instructions on that page ... so that they can evaluate the option that best fits their particular needs,” Speaker Mike Hilgers told senators Thursday.

To summarize those options:

» Written testimony: This new option is designed for people who otherwise might have testified in person but are concerned about doing so safely in light of the pandemic.

They must present 12 copies of their testimony between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. CT on the day for a bill’s hearing in the State Capitol room where the bill will be heard.

Testimony must be limited to two single-spaced or four double-spaced pages. No handouts or testimony from others may be attached.

Testimony submitted in this fashion will be included in the formal committee hearing record as though the testifier had spoken in person.

» Position letter: As in past years, people may send a letter asking to have their position on a bill included as an exhibit in the hearing record.

Position letters must be emailed to the appropriate committee or hand-delivered to the office of the committee chair by noon CT on the Legislature’s last work day before the hearing.

They must identify the bill or committee member; include the writer’s name and address; state whether the writer is for, against or neutral on the bill; and ask that the letter be included in the hearing record.

For committee email addresses, visit nebraskalegislature.gov/committees/committee-emails.php. Position letters not sent to the proper committee’s email address will not be accepted for that bill’s hearing record.

» Online comments: Also new this session is an option to comment publicly on a bill online. Though comments won’t be part of a hearing record, senators and staff members can access them at any time during the session.

To comment, enter the bill or resolution number under “Search Current Bills” on the Unicameral homepage, then click the “Submit Written Comment For” button on the page for that bill.

Commenters must enter their name, mailing and email addresses, and click their stance on the bill.

Their comments, which will not be private, are limited to 300 words.

— Todd von Kampen

