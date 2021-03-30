Unicameral hits its halfway mark: Regional bills see promise, while budget battles loom ahead

The 2021 Unicameral session has passed its halfway point with promising futures for some regional bills and major state budget battles still to come.
Lawmakers expect to return in the fall for a special session to redraw state election districts, said west central Nebraska’s five state senators.
The 107th Legislature’s “long” 90-day session, scheduled to end June 10, passed its halfway mark on March 17.
Senators must pass the 2021-22 budget and the basis for the 2022-23 budget before going home this summer. Aspects of the latter likely will be adjusted during 2022’s “short” 60-day session next winter.
The always contentious budget debates will be complicated by the influx of federal aid for recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, regional senators said.
They agreed that one-time spending, like infrastructure projects or improving broadband access, offers the most sensible targets for the federal funds.
“We’re going to increase the (spending) base for a lot or agencies” if they go into their regular budgets, said Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman, an Appropriations Committee member.
Redistricting due to the 2020 census, which must be done before next year’s elections, can’t be done now because final census figures aren’t expected before late summer.
Rather than suspend the current session — as in 2020 due to COVID-19 — lawmakers likely will return in September or October for a special session limited to redistricting.
That suits North Platte Sen. Mike Groene, who said last year’s four-month break helped him pass his “microTIF” bill but gave opponents time to defeat another bill to clarify teachers’ powers to discipline students.
“I do not want to split a session ever again,” Groene said. “If you’ve got to spend a couple hundred thousand dollars for (senators’) per-diems and staff, do it.”
Regardless of final census numbers, it appears District 42 will remain entirely a Lincoln County district through 2031, said Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, a member of this year’s special redistricting committee.
Three regional senators have seen their personal “priority bills” reach the floor, along with several other bills introduced by a west central Nebraska lawmaker and chosen as priorities by other senators, committees or Speaker Mike Hilgers.
They include Groene’s Legislative Bill 40, which would offer generous state matching funds to develop industrial “rail parks” in non-metro counties.
LB 40, Groene’s priority bill, won 42-0 first-round approval March 22. It has 11 official co-sponsors, including Brewer and Sens. Matt Williams of Gothenburg and John Stinner of Gering.
Each of the 49 senators can designate one bill per session as his or her priority, putting it at the front the line for first-round debate should it reach the floor.
Committees can prioritize two bills apiece, while the speaker can name up to 25 bills as well as up to five “major proposals.”
Awaiting a final floor vote is Brewer’s LB 387, which would double the current 50% exemption on taxing military retirement benefits to a full exemption.
Creighton Sen. Tim Gragert chose Brewer’s bill for his 2021 priority bill. Elmwood Sen. Tom Clements tapped the District 43 senator’s LB 236, which would let a county board let its residents carry concealed weapons inside their county.
Groene and 12 other senators co-sponsor LB 236, which Brewer said wouldn’t change the requirement to have a state concealed-carry permit while in other Nebraska counties.
“It gives local control and doesn’t change any (other gun) laws in Nebraska,” he said. Sheriffs and county attorneys “will probably play a big role in the county commissioners’ decision whether to participate in it.”
But LB 236 likely faces a floor fight given the close 5-3 vote to advance it by the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, which Brewer chairs.
Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango chose to prioritize LB 650, a carbon-sequestration bill by Norfolk Sen. Mike Flood. Senators gave LB 650 41-0 initial approval Tuesday.
Flood’s bill would set up legal language to govern projects injecting carbon dioxide underground in Nebraska.
Though more extensive studies are needed, Hughes said, it appears carbon dioxide can be safely injected into “negative pressure” areas far beneath the Ogallala Aquifer.
He added that it would give ethanol plants that need to dispose of carbon dioxide a way to do so and also benefit financially when selling ethanol to states like California.
“The greener your manufacturing of ethanol, the more money you can get for your market,” the District 44 senator said.
Williams used his 2021 priority on his LB 322, which would set up a 24-hour service enabling anonymous reporting of threats to schools, their students or staff members. It won 33-5 first-round approval March 11.
Two regional senators’ priority bills remain in committee: Brewer’s LB 409, which would halt work on long-distance electric transmission lines, and Erdman’s constitutional amendment (Legislative Resolution 11CA) to replace property taxes and state income and sales taxes with a “consumption tax.”
Erdman said he’s been told LR 11CA should make it to the floor. “Whether I can get the votes to put it on the ballot, I cannot say,” the District 47 senator said. “But I think it’s important that we have the discussion.”
Brewer said he may try to get the full Legislature to pull LB 409 to the floor. It primarily targets the Nebraska Public Power District’s R-Project, on which preparatory work had begun before a federal judge nullified a needed federal permit last summer.
Erdman said the language of his bill (LB 165) making adjustments to one of his 2019 initiatives likely will be amended into another Revenue Committee bill.
After Nebraska’s March 2019 “bomb cyclone,” lawmakers adopted the District 47 senator’s proposal to reduce taxable values on property destroyed by fire or in a natural disaster for the year it happened. That also passed as part of another bill.
Some county assessors didn’t implement the 2019 law as intended, Erdman said. To fix that, LB 165 would change the 2019 law’s “destroyed property” language to “damaged property.”
Other regional bills that have advanced include Groene’s LB 415, which would increase the maximum annual production for microdistilleries; Hughes’ LB 336, which would raise nonresident state park permit fees; and Williams’ LB 252, which would fix an ambiguity in veterinary prescriptions.
A Natural Resources Committee amendment to LB 336 would strip its original intent to create a special nonresident permit to access Lakes McConaughy and Ogallala while dedicating some of its funds to improving Game and Parks Commission facilities there.
Hughes said Game and Parks officials, who have said they’ll steer some of the increase in nonresident permit fees toward Lake Mac, indicated the special permit was unworkable.
Williams said he introduced LB 252 on behalf of Nebraska’s cattle industry after a livestock veterinarian died last year.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services ruled the death invalidated the vet’s pending cattle prescriptions, Williams said.
LB 252 would let vet pharmacies refill them in such situations for up to 30 days, giving cattle growers time to find a new vet.
It’s “a minor little bill but a pretty big deal,” said the District 36 senator, who has seen all 10 of his 2021 bills advance from committees and four signed into law.
