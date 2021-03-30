Unicameral hits its halfway mark: Regional bills see promise, while budget battles loom ahead

Flood’s bill would set up legal language to govern projects injecting carbon dioxide underground in Nebraska.

Though more extensive studies are needed, Hughes said, it appears carbon dioxide can be safely injected into “negative pressure” areas far beneath the Ogallala Aquifer.

He added that it would give ethanol plants that need to dispose of carbon dioxide a way to do so and also benefit financially when selling ethanol to states like California.

“The greener your manufacturing of ethanol, the more money you can get for your market,” the District 44 senator said.

Williams used his 2021 priority on his LB 322, which would set up a 24-hour service enabling anonymous reporting of threats to schools, their students or staff members. It won 33-5 first-round approval March 11.

Two regional senators’ priority bills remain in committee: Brewer’s LB 409, which would halt work on long-distance electric transmission lines, and Erdman’s constitutional amendment (Legislative Resolution 11CA) to replace property taxes and state income and sales taxes with a “consumption tax.”