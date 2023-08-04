The union representing Union Pacific Railroad conductors has ratified an agreement providing its members with formal sick leave, its Bailey Yard leader said Friday.

SMART-TD Local 200 President Jeff Cooley confirmed the deal’s completion, first reported Friday by Trains magazine. It makes U.P. the first U.S. Class I railroad to complete sick-leave deals with all 13 of its craft unions.

Among other details, the agreement provides five paid sick days to U.P.’s SMART-TD members “regardless of assignment in road or yard service.”

They also may convert three vacation days into sick leave under the accord, which says both types of leave “can be taken at any time on any day of the week” and “cannot be denied.”

U.P. and SMART-TD officials signed the accord Thursday, according to a copy provided by Cooley to The Telegraph.