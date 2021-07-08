Union Pacific's 'Big Boy' to return to North Platte during Rail Days Aug. 6-8

Like everyone else, Union Pacific Railroad’s “Big Boy” had to hunker down after his 2019 resurrection and ride out COVID-19.

West central Nebraska rail fans’ long wait will be rewarded Aug. 6-8, when No. 4014 — the world’s largest operating steam locomotive — will return to North Platte as the honored guest of Rail Days 2021.

Big Boy is expected to pull into downtown’s Canteen District about 2:30 p.m. CT Aug. 6, the day after leaving U.P.’s steam shop in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on a post-pandemic goodwill tour.

He’ll make 45-minute stops earlier that day in Julesburg, Colorado, and Ogallala before taking his place on the railroad’s downtown “VIP track” along East Front Street between Chestnut and Poplar streets.

No. 4014 is scheduled to depart about 8 a.m. Aug. 8, with a half-hour stop in downtown Cozad on the way to Kansas City.

The tour will go through Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado before ending back in Cheyenne Sept. 7.

No. 4014 was last in North Platte in both July and August 2019, the latter coinciding with the last pre-pandemic Rail Days. The Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center staged a virtual Rail Days event in 2020.