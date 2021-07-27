Union Pacific's Engine No. 1979 to visit North Platte

A specially painted Union Pacific Railroad diesel locomotive will pass through North Platte this week to highlight the railroad’s commitment to diversity in its workforce.

Engine No. 1979 will be parked Thursday and Friday on the downtown “VIP track” just north of The Telegraph at East Front and Chestnut streets.

Passersby will be able to see the “We Are ONE” locomotive from behind the fence, said U.P. spokeswoman Robynn Tysver. A U.P. employee event will coincide with the visit but is closed to the public, she said.

The special engine’s number commemorates the 1979 founding of U.P.’s Black Employee Network, one of nine current “employee resource groups” within the Omaha-based railroad.

No. 1979 was unveiled in Houston June 19, the first national Juneteenth holiday marking the effective end of U.S. slavery with the close of the Civil War.