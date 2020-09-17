Union Pacific's giving program awards grants to west central Nebraska communities

OMAHA — North Platte and four other west central Nebraska communities have received grants from the Union Pacific Railroad’s Community Ties Giving Program, the railroad announced Thursday.
Out of $10.2 million in grants to nonprofit groups in U.P.’s 23-state system, about $7 million went to address needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Such grants helped nonprofits “provide customized, essential services and, in some cases, keep the lights on,” said Scott Moore, U.P. senior vice president and chief administrative officer.
“At the same time, it’s important for us to continue supporting organizations that ensure the communities where our employees live and work remain safe and vibrant, while providing opportunities for family-supporting jobs,” added Moore, who also is president of the Union Pacific Foundation.
U.P. doubled its contribution to the grant program in 2020 due to the pandemic, he said.
Community Ties grants ranged from $2,000 to $25,000 and were awarded through a competitive process, the railroad said.
Mid-Plains United Way, based in North Platte, received two separate U.P. COVID-19 Relief Grants. The Lexington Area United Way received one such grant.
U.P. grants for other purposes went to the North Platte Community Playhouse and the Rape/Domestic Abuse Program based in the city.
Other regional grant recipients were Succeed Inc. of Chappell, the Cozad Development Foundation and the Oshkosh Water Tower. None of those grants were related to COVID-19.
