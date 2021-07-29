Union Pacific's 'We Are ONE' locomotive visits North Platte

The Union Pacific Railroad’s latest commemorative locomotive arrived in North Platte Thursday for a two-day stay.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Engine No. 1979, dubbed the “We Are ONE” locomotive, will be visible through Friday near the corner of East Front and Chestnut streets, just north of The Telegraph’s offices.

The engine’s number honors the 1979 founding of U.P.’s Black Employee Network, the railroad’s first “employee resource group” to improve diversity in its workforce.

The nine acronyms within the “ONE” on the engine’s side refer to that network and others for U.P. employees who are Asian-American, LGBT, Native American, disabled, women, Latino, young professionals or military veterans.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.