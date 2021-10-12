University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Law to help North Platte area seniors with advance directives

Area residents over age 60 who need advance directives can get free help Nov. 12.
Students from the University of Nebraska College of Law will draft the following documents: A simple will, power of attorney instrument, health care power of attorney instrument, and living will.
The service will be offered at the North Platte Senior Center.
Registration is open until 5 p.m. Wednesday, since limited spots are available. To register, contact the University of Nebraska College of Law Clinical Programs at 402-472-3271 (press “0” when you hear the recording).
