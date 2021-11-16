University of Nebraska-Lincoln study finds that use, support networks often overlap for rural drug users

Treatment for substance use and maintaining sobriety are often tied to supportive social networks, but what happens when the trusted confidants are also drug use partners?

A new study from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Rural Drug Addiction Research Center examined how substance users are affected when their social support networks and drug use networks collide. The researchers found that these relationships commonly intersect and lead to riskier behaviors by people who use drugs.

The study included 120 rural substance users, who reported on average 2.64 co-drug use ties; 1.75 confidant ties; and 1.45 intersected, or multiplex, ties — ties that were both co-drug users and confidants.

Ten percent of respondents reported that all of their social network ties were co-drug use partners. The study also found a relationship between the number of multiplex ties and the number of substances used. With each additional multiplex tie, the expected number of substances used increased 8.9%.

Kelly Markowski, a postdoctoral researcher with RDAR and co-author of the study, said most previous research hasn’t parsed out how social relationships like these affect substance users.