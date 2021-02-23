Unlike Texas, officials say Nebraskans' power rates won't rise after cold snap

Assistance with power bills

In the wake of February’s extended cold spell, North Platte city officials are reminding residents that Municipal Light & Water offers help when customers need time or financial assistance to pay power bills.

North Platte waits a month before sending out shutoff notices for unpaid bills, and the customer has seven more business days after that under state law to contact ML&W to set up a payment plan.

To pay ML&W bills or make payment arrangements:

» Call the ML&W office at 308-535-6740 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. Staff members can take payments over the phone that use Mastercard or Visa credit cards.

» Use the drive-through window during those same hours in the alley behind the ML&W office at the corner of West Third and Vine streets. Mastercard, Visa, checks or cash will be accepted.

» Use the main dropbox by the front door of the ML&W office. It’s checked five or six times a day.

» Use the after-hours dropbox near the drive-through window. ML&W staffers collect its contents every morning.

» Set up an online account with ML&W on the city’s website (www.ci.north-platte.ne.us).

ML&W also will refer customers struggling to pay their bills for help from the Salvation Army (centralusa.salvation-army.org/northplatte), Mid-Nebraska Community Action Partnership (communityactionmidne.com) or Families First Partnership (families1stpartnership.org).

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services also offers help with utility bills.

— Todd von Kampen