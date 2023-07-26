The University of Nebraska Medical Center and Great Plains Health signed an affiliation agreement Wednesday that will bring medical students to North Platte.

Students at UNMC will be given the opportunity to take their learned classroom skills into real-life situations at GPH as they work toward completing their education. With physician and nursing shortages across the United States, the groundbreaking agreement will address one aspect to help students attain their goals.

UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey Gold and new Dean of Nursing Lepaine Sharp-McHenry were in North Platte for the signing of the agreement.

“Literally after months of work and years of spectacularly successful collaboration, we signed a master affiliation agreement with Great Plains Health,” Gold said. “It’s a big deal, and I might add that actually of these new umbrella agreement arrangements that we have developed, literally hot off the press, this was the first one that we have signed.”

In a statement later Wednesday, GPH CEO Ivan Mitchell said, “Today demonstrates our commitment to further enhancing our partnership with UNMC so that we can serve our community and build this critical workforce. We appreciate any opportunity to streamline processes that create meaningful clinical experiences for students in Greater Nebraska.”

Gold said the agreement will help to continually grow educational experiences for physicians, nurses, pharmacists, dentists, therapists and a host of health profession students.

“Those students will be offered the opportunity to obtain some of their clinical experiences at Great Plains Health,” Gold said.

Gold said the university has had a number of successful clinical rotation programs previously with GPH.

“Mel McNea (former CEO at GPH) and I and Lepaine’s predecessor, Julie Sebastian, put together a number of very successful programs,” Gold said. “But think of them as pieces of a jigsaw puzzle, and this agreement brings all those pieces together into a beautiful landscape.

“Frankly, it will allow us to add pieces over a period of time.”

Discussions include adding more surgical training, pediatrics training and different types of nursing programs at GPH. He said the plan is to cultivate similar agreements with other hospitals in Nebraska as well as other states.

“Our highest and most important focus is in Nebraska,” Gold said.

This agreement, Gold said, would bolster the medical workforce.

“At the end of the day, there are only a limited number of things that determine what the future of the health professional workforce is going to be,” Gold said. “Of course, you need the substrate. You need the young women and young men who want a career in the health profession.”

Next is the need for the accredited educational programs, the colleges and universities that provide the faculty and staff, classrooms and simulation.

“Then you need the clinical experience,” Gold said. “You need bedside experience, operative experience, emergency experience, and labor and delivery experience.”

The final step is based on that clinical experience, Gold said, so young women and young men who graduate from those programs want to stay in that community.

“That is to say, they have to be made to feel welcome,” Gold said, “so that’s what (the hospitals) want to sell.”

Sharp-McHenry said one of the things the UNMC College of Nursing works to achieve in its programs is getting those students into the clinical placements Gold described.

“What we’ve found is that the more clinical experiences and those times that students spend in the hospitals,” Sharp-McHenry said, “the higher chance they’re going to choose those places to work after graduation. We really try to work with our clinical partners to open up those clinical opportunities, and this master affiliation agreement will do just that.”

She said it will help UNMC get students into those locations sooner and allow them to spend more time in those facilities. That gives the institutions first opportunity to hire those students because they’ve had a chance to observe their clinical experiences across semesters and to make offers early.

“That’s something that is really common across the country,” Sharp-McHenry said. “We’re seeing more of that in nursing programs because hospitals are seeing the values of getting students into their facilities earlier and longer and giving them first opportunity to hire those students and being able to retain them in those communities.”

Gold said this type of agreement is just one step, but a very important one, in determining where these young professionals will settle, particularly if they grew up in a rural community.

“If they derive the majority of their education and their clinical experiences in a rural community,” Gold said, “then that’s the highest likelihood of retaining them.”