Unseasonably warm weather in North Platte expected to continue

It hasn’t cooled off much in December so far.

The recorded high temperature in North Platte has reached at least 66 degrees three times over the past week, including Dec. 4 and 7.

“It kind of looks like we might have less cloudiness (on Wednesday) which would give us an little stronger sunshine,” Cole said. “We have a pocket of dry air that will move over us which should give us nearly full sun.”

The average high temperature for the area in early December is 40 degrees.

“I think we are dealing with the remnants of last summer’s high-pressure ridge that produced the drought across the western U.S.,” Cole said. “Those conditions began to develop in North Platte in late in the summer and earlier across northeast Colorado.

“Typically the high pressure will move off into the Pacific and it has started to do that,” Cole said. “Then it will ridge up into Alaska and drive all of that cold air down here. So far this winter a lot of that cold air has being toward the Great Lakes.”

The pleasant temperatures are expected to dip on Thursday as a cold front moves into the area that should drop the highs into the 40s and into the 30s on Saturday and Sunday.