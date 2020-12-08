Unseasonably warm weather in North Platte expected to continue

Roger Howard says he will play golf in any type of weather. He’s even completed a round in the snow during an early-spring tournament.
Tuesday afternoon was a far cry from those conditions as he and four other men in his group sported windbreakers to tee off from the first hole at River’s Edge Golf Club in North Platte.
The high hit 68 degrees Tuesday, which tied a record it North Platte for Dec. 8 — a mark originally set in 1970.
“Every month of the year, it would be nice to be able to come out and play,” Howard said, “but this is fabulous.”
The group is not the only golfers who have taken advantage of the unseasonably warm start to December.
“We’ve been busy,” said Bear Jorgenson, River’s Edge general manager. “We’ve been out of carts a couple of days this week which is unheard of this time of the year.”
The delayed onset of winter is expected to continue into Wednesday as the high is expected to be 66 degrees.
It would be just short of the city record of 71 degrees for Dec. 9 set in 1939, but it continues a trend of warmer weather over not only the past week but the last two months.
November was the second-warmest on record, said Cliff Cole, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office at the at the North Platte Regional Airport, with area temperatures 6½ degrees above normal for the month. That includes a record-high mark of 87 degrees on Nov. 6.
It hasn’t cooled off much in December so far.
The recorded high temperature in North Platte has reached at least 66 degrees three times over the past week, including Dec. 4 and 7.
“It kind of looks like we might have less cloudiness (on Wednesday) which would give us an little stronger sunshine,” Cole said. “We have a pocket of dry air that will move over us which should give us nearly full sun.”
The average high temperature for the area in early December is 40 degrees.
“I think we are dealing with the remnants of last summer’s high-pressure ridge that produced the drought across the western U.S.,” Cole said. “Those conditions began to develop in North Platte in late in the summer and earlier across northeast Colorado.
“Typically the high pressure will move off into the Pacific and it has started to do that,” Cole said. “Then it will ridge up into Alaska and drive all of that cold air down here. So far this winter a lot of that cold air has being toward the Great Lakes.”
The pleasant temperatures are expected to dip on Thursday as a cold front moves into the area that should drop the highs into the 40s and into the 30s on Saturday and Sunday.
Cole said there is a slight chance for snow on Friday afternoon into the night — and maybe more likely a mixture of rain and snow.
“The amount of precipitation we are going to get out of this is maybe a hundredth of an inch,” Cole said.
He added that the temperatures should increase on Monday but Cole said there is potential for another system to move through the area next week.
“It’s just a matter of time before the storm systems that are affecting Alaska drop further south and begin affecting the central Rockies and Central Plains,” Cole said. “What remains to be seen is if these systems will carry any moisture with them.”
Rick Arney, who was golfing in the group with Howard on Tuesday, plans to enjoy the weather for now.
“It’s unusual but it’s nice,” Arney said. “You have to take advantage of it while you can because you will be sitting in front of the fire again before you know it.”
