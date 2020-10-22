UPDATE: 12-year-old girl dies of crash injuries

Ellie Siegel, a 12-year-old student in the North Platte Catholic Schools, has died from the injuries she sustained Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 83 and State Farm Road.

St. Pat’s principal Matt Irish confirmed the news Thursday afternoon.

“The thoughts and prayers from the North Platte Catholic School community go out to the family and close friends of the Siegel family,” Irish said.

He added that the school’s crisis team has set up support for students during and after school hours.

----------

Original story, Oct. 20:

A 12-year-old girl was transported to an Omaha hospital in critical condition after a car and a semi collided Tuesday morning at the intersection of State Farm Road and U.S. Highway 83.

The girl’s condition was unknown Tuesday afternoon. She was a front-seat passenger in the car.

The car’s driver, a 15-year-old girl who had a valid school permit, complained of pain after the crash but was not transported to Great Plains Health.