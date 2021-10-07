Update: Great Western Bank explains policy that prompted Lincoln County Board decision

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In an email later in the week, Great Western officials said: “It is and has always been Great Western Bank’s policy to protect the privacy of its customers, their accounts and transactions. It is the Bank’s policy that only persons authorized by the account holder are able to select who has access to view and transact on its accounts, and such persons are responsible for their own actions to provide such types of access."

The board also “reluctantly” accepted the resignation of Bill Henry effective Sept. 30.

“I feel like a quitter, but I know what I’ve got to do,” Henry said. “I know what I need to do, not what I have to do. I apologize for not finishing it out.”

Last week Henry said he decided to resign because of a series of health problems. After much prayer, he said Monday, his decision was reaffirmed and he’s ready to move on.

Volkmer said the county has 45 days to appoint a replacement. The decision will fall to County Clerk Becky Rossell, County Attorney Rebecca Harling and new County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo, as specified by state law.