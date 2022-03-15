Updated: Firefighters continue to battle blaze near Wellfleet

WELLFLEET — A fire that began Tuesday northeast of Wellfleet continued to burn Wednesday.

The blaze encompassed about 1,000 acres several miles east of U.S. Highway 83 near Echo Road.

Maywood/Wellfleet Fire Chief Greg Blank said the fire was 0% contained as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“We have four planes flying right now,” Blank said, “and a Chinook helicopter on the way.”

Winds at 20 mph with higher gusts increased the difficulty of battling the blaze, Blank said.

Allen Michel of the state fire marshal’s office said the fire’s perimeter had been maintained and hadn’t changed.

“The fire is burning on the interior (of the established perimeter),” Michel said.

Blank said with the wind coming up, they wanted to keep it within the boundaries of the perimeter.

Nine west-central fire departments responded to the fire Tuesday.

“About 20 different departments, the National Guard is here, FEMA is en route,” Michel said Wednesday. “The (state) fire marshal’s office and Nebraska Forest Service and the Loess Canyon Rangeland Alliance are here.”

Blank said firefighters will likely be on scene into at least Thursday.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.