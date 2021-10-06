 Skip to main content
Updated: Lincoln County Community Development Corp. block party canceled
Update: This event has been canceled, LCCDC Director Carol Bodeen said Thursday morning.

The Lincoln County Community Development Corp. will hold a block party from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the nonprofit housing agency’s trio of duplexes at West 18th Street and Sheridan Avenue in North Platte.

The event will mark the grand opening for the duplexes, built gradually beginning in 2017, as well as LCCDC’s 25th anniversary.

The agency has built about 350 housing units across Lincoln County since 1997, according to a press release.

Food will be served at Thursday’s block party. Donations will be accepted.

