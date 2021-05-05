UPDATED: North Platte Giving Day passes 2020 record with over $300K in donations

By JOB VIGILjvigil@nptelegraph.comThe total raised during North Platte Giving Day surpassed the previous high, as the tote board indicated $308,099 at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.The previous record, set last year was over $285,000. Total donations have increased every year since the annual Giving Day began in 2016.Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation Executive Director Eric Seacrest said people in North Platte love to give.“This will be the largest amount raised to support local nonprofits since we’ve been doing Giving Day,” Seacrest said. “It put smiles on a lot of people who care about nonprofits in this community, I’ll tell you that.”He said the final totals will not be complete until sometime Thursday.“The systems work, the giving sites work, and people showed up,” Seacrest said. “Lots of people made generous donations.”The Community Build Playground Fund led the way with $101,444 from 74 unduplicated donations, followed by the Prairie Arts Center at $26,070 and Community Connections moving into the third spot with $16,015. The North Platte Trails Network Fund was close behind in fourth with $16,010 raised.Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation hosts the annual event with online giving as well as mail-in and drop-off options.Seacrest said there was still a lot of counting to do as donations would be accepted until midnight Wednesday.