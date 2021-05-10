'Upstairs Downtown' workshop aims to revitalize historic buildings

Dan Carmody and Mike Jackson both focus on revitalizing unused upper floors in main street buildings — including historical ones — and turning them into assets.

The two were in North Platte on Monday morning for the start of their “Upstairs Downtown” workshop that was co-sponsored by the Nebraska Main Street Network and the North Platte Historic Preservation Commission.

“We tend to focus on that first floor (of the buildings) and sometimes there is enough work there to do all by itself,” said Carmody, who has been a consultant on community development programs across the country since the mid-1990s. “But if you tend to look up, you will find in the best case that half, and in some cases probably more than half, of what could be productive space (in the buildings) sits idle.”

Carmody and Jackson, a preservation architect out of Springfield, Illinois, lead discussions on how to remodel the unused floors above a business into living or office spaces or even an Airbnb spot.

The workshop, which concludes Tuesday at the Prairie Arts Center, touches on topics ranging from building codes and design and financial to tools for communities with interest in the project to use.