'Upstairs Downtown' workshop aims to revitalize historic buildings

Dan Carmody and Mike Jackson both focus on revitalizing unused upper floors in main street buildings — including historical ones — and turning them into assets.
The two were in North Platte on Monday morning for the start of their “Upstairs Downtown” workshop that was co-sponsored by the Nebraska Main Street Network and the North Platte Historic Preservation Commission.
“We tend to focus on that first floor (of the buildings) and sometimes there is enough work there to do all by itself,” said Carmody, who has been a consultant on community development programs across the country since the mid-1990s. “But if you tend to look up, you will find in the best case that half, and in some cases probably more than half, of what could be productive space (in the buildings) sits idle.”
Carmody and Jackson, a preservation architect out of Springfield, Illinois, lead discussions on how to remodel the unused floors above a business into living or office spaces or even an Airbnb spot.
The workshop, which concludes Tuesday at the Prairie Arts Center, touches on topics ranging from building codes and design and financial to tools for communities with interest in the project to use.
The event is not geared toward professional developers but instead for building owners and community leaders who want to improve their downtown.
North Platte was selected as the host site to showcase the city’s downtown renovation of the Canteen District. The workshop included a walking tour of the downtown area and buildings for participants as well.
Carmody called the work an “organic rejuvenation” inspired by the city’s history, particularly the North Platte Canteen during World War II.
“It’s that part of North Platte that is so compelling and what people here have in their hearts,” Carmody said. “You can tell the civic investment in this place just by driving around. You have already done a lot and it’s just about continuing that.”
Carmody and Jackson started the “Upstairs Downtown” program in 2005 and the workshop has been held in about a dozen states since then.
Rock Island, Illinois — a community with a population of roughly 40,000 — was one of the earliest projects and nearly 250 housing units and roughly 100,000 square feet of commercial space has been added in the city’s downtown area.
Carmody said other communities can do the same thing but there is a formula to making it work, including leadership.
“Responsibility is huge, (along with) sweat and passion,” Carmody said. “You’ve got to want it and you’ve got to be passionate about it. You also have to multiply that by gumption, which is that risk-taking.