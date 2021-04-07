'Upstairs Downtown' workshop coming to North Platte in May

Two nationally known experts on renovating upper floors of downtown business buildings will headline a long-delayed statewide workshop next month in North Platte.

Detroit consultant Dan Carmody and Springfield, Illinois, preservation architect Mike Jackson will present their “Upstairs Downtown” workshop May 10-11 at the Prairie Arts Center, the Nebraska Main Street Network announced Wednesday.

Main Street, the event’s co-sponsor with the city of North Platte’s Historic Preservation Commission, received a $4,800 Quality Growth Fund grant for the event last April to match one of $7,200 from the Nebraska State Historic Preservation Office.

The group had planned to hold its upper-floor renovation workshop last fall but had to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is our first in-person workshop” since then, Main Street Executive Director Elizabeth Chase said in a press release. “We’re excited to bring everyone together for this important learning and networking opportunity.”

Event guidelines to keep participants safe and healthy may be found on the Main Street website at nebraskamainstreet.org, she said.