 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Upstairs Downtown' workshop coming to North Platte in May
0 comments

'Upstairs Downtown' workshop coming to North Platte in May

Two nationally known experts on renovating upper floors of downtown business buildings will headline a long-delayed statewide workshop next month in North Platte.

Detroit consultant Dan Carmody and Springfield, Illinois, preservation architect Mike Jackson will present their “Upstairs Downtown” workshop May 10-11 at the Prairie Arts Center, the Nebraska Main Street Network announced Wednesday.

Main Street, the event’s co-sponsor with the city of North Platte’s Historic Preservation Commission, received a $4,800 Quality Growth Fund grant for the event last April to match one of $7,200 from the Nebraska State Historic Preservation Office.

The group had planned to hold its upper-floor renovation workshop last fall but had to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is our first in-person workshop” since then, Main Street Executive Director Elizabeth Chase said in a press release. “We’re excited to bring everyone together for this important learning and networking opportunity.”

Event guidelines to keep participants safe and healthy may be found on the Main Street website at nebraskamainstreet.org, she said.

Carmody and Jackson, who developed their “Upstairs Downtown” program in 2005, aim “to demystify the process of reusing the upper-floor spaces of typical Main Street buildings,” the press release says.

Subjects to be covered during the 1½-day workshop include design changes to accommodate various uses, building codes, financing and steps communities can take to enable upper-floor renovations.

“This workshop is not aimed at ‘professional’ developers but rather small building owners and local community leaders looking to improve their downtown commercial business districts,” says the Main Street press release.

A walking tour of the downtown Canteen District will be part of the May 10 schedule. North Platte’s downtown renovations were a prime reason Nebraska Main Street wanted to hold the workshop there, Chase said.

Registration is $50 for people from Main Street communities in Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming and Kansas; Network Partner members; and people involved with Certified Local Government preservation commissions in Nebraska cities. Other participants may register for $75, Chase said.

Visit nebraskamainstreet.org to register. For information, call the Nebraska Main Street Network at 402-499-3703 or email director@nebraskamainstreet.org.

More by Todd von Kampen

5 enticing looks at North Platte's history

2020 was a year that will make history, but it was also a year for us to reflect on our own local history. Special projects reporter Todd von Kampen shares some of his favorite stories from this year that highlight our past.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 7

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News