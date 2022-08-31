US 30 closure near North Platte postponed to Sept. 8

Weather permitting, a detour will be in effect on U.S. Highway 30 east of North Platte beginning Sept. 8, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

KEA Constructors LLC, of Milford, is the prime contractor. The detour will be in effect for 11 days, ending Sept. 19. The detour is for ongoing construction work on the North Platte River Bridge east of North Platte.

Motorists will be directed to Interstate 80.

This will be the first of three planned detours of 11 days each for the project. The previous planned detour beginning Sept. 1 is delayed to Sept. 8. Notifications for future detours will be made when those dates are set.