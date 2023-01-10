 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
US 30 near North Platte set to close Thursday

Weather permitting, a detour will be in effect on U.S. Highway 30 east of North Platte beginning Thursday, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

KEA Constructors LLC of Milford is the prime contractor. The detour will be in effect for 11 days, ending Jan. 22.

The detour is for ongoing construction work on the North Platte River bridge, east of North Platte. This will be the second of three planned detours for the project. Notifications for future detours will be made when those dates are set.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

