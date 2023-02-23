Weather permitting, a detour will be in effect on U.S. Highway 30 east of North Platte beginning Tuesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

KEA Constructors LLC of Milford is the prime contractor. The detour will be in effect for a total of 11 days ending March 10. The detour is for ongoing construction work on the North Platte River bridge east of North Platte. This will be the third and final planned detour for the project.